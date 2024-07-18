The SFS Group generated third-party sales (sales) of CHF 1,544.9 million in the first half of 2024. This corresponds to a year-over-year reduction of -2.3%. Currency effects reduced sales growth by -2.4%. Organic growth of 0.1% was achieved on a like-for-like basis.

Like in 2023, global economic growth fell short of its potential in the first half of 2024. Reasons for this include the weak international economy, geopolitical tensions and the associated lower investment demand. The results in SFS's individual business areas felt the impact of the challenging environment to different degrees. While all the divisions in the Engineered Components segment improved over the previous year, the repercussions of this environment were still quite noticeable in the business with construction customers (Fastening Systems segment) and industrial manufacturing customers (Distribution & Logistics segment).

The SFS Group continued to navigate a challenging economic environment in the first half of 2024, one marked by inconsistent business performance and inventory reductions in individual end markets. With sales of CHF 1,544.9 million and an EBIT margin of 11.7%, SFS is well on its way to achieving the targets it set for the 2024 financial year. SFS continuously strives to push sustainability forward. CO 2 emissions were further significantly reduced thanks to an increased share of purchased renewable energy.

Profitability was influenced by mix effects and uneven capacity utilization. All in all, SFS generated operating profit (EBIT) of CHF 180.8 million. The EBIT margin amounts to 11.7% of net sales.

Operating free cash flow amounted to CHF 87.2 million, 25.6% higher than in the same period of the previous year. The decline in earnings per share (EPS) to CHF 3.00 (PY CHF 3.37) is attributable to the lower operating profit (EBIT) as well as the considerably more negative financial result that arose due to foreign currency effects. Investments in the first half of 2024 totaled CHF 68.7 million, which is equivalent to 4.5% of net sales.

As of May 1, 2024, SFS acquired Etanco S.A.U., a Spanish distributor of fasteners, fixings, and accessories to the building envelope.

Integrating sustainability into all aspects of business operations

SFS considers sustainable business development a key factor for long-term success and competitiveness. We are currently faced with the challenge of integrating sustainability into all aspects of our business operations while simultaneously complying with increasing legal requirements.

The first half of 2024 was focused on preparing for regulatory requirements such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and climate reporting in line with the requirements of the Task Force on Climate related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

A top priority is the health and safety of our employees. In the social dimension, SFS's goal is to report zero occupational accidents by 2030 at the latest. The "Vision Zero" initiative was launched in the first half of the year to gradually work towards achieving this ambitious undertaking. It calls for an all-encompassing safety culture underpinned by regular training, safety inspections and protocols as well as proactive hazard analyses.

Expectations for the 2024 financial year updated

Our top priority remains placing highest focus on customers and ongoing efforts to pursue forward-looking innovation projects. We want to identify the chances and opportunities that go hand-in-hand with the current changes and systematically seize them.

From the second half of the year onward, SFS anticipates a slight economic recovery that is sustained by global demand and improved industrial momentum. The SFS Group expects the 2024 financial year to bring slight organic growth and a slight improvement in the EBIT margin compared to the previous year.

Link to the Half-Year Report 2024