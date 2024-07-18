SFS is well on its way to achieving the targets it set for the 2024 financial year
The SFS Group continued to navigate a challenging economic environment in the first half of 2024, one marked by inconsistent business performance and inventory reductions in individual end markets. With sales of CHF 1,544.9 million and an EBIT margin of 11.7%, SFS is well on its way to achieving the targets it set for the 2024 financial year. SFS continuously strives to push sustainability forward. CO2 emissions were further significantly reduced thanks to an increased share of purchased renewable energy.
SFS Group AG, formerly SFS Holding AG, is a Switzerland-based company that develops and manufactures mechanical fastening systems and precision formed components. The Company serves the automotive, construction, construction supply, electrical, electronics, aerospace and medical components industries. It consists of three operating segments which represent the three business models: Engineered Components, which are customer-specific products under the SFS intec and Unisteel brands; Fastening Systems, which are application-specific products under the SFS intec and GESIPA brand, and Distribution and Logistics, which are market-oriented product ranges and logistics solutions under the SFS unimarket brand throughout Switzerland. Its subsidiaries include, among others, Ncase Limited, a supplier of subframes for rainscreen cladding, as well as developer and manufacturer of disposable products made of metal and plastic for medical device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).