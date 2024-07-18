SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
SFS is well on its way to achieving the targets it set for the 2024 financial year

The SFS Group continued to navigate a challenging economic environment in the first half of 2024, one marked by inconsistent business performance and inventory reductions in individual end markets. With sales of CHF 1,544.9 million and an EBIT margin of 11.7%, SFS is well on its way to achieving the targets it set for the 2024 financial year. SFS continuously strives to push sustainability forward. COemissions were further significantly reduced thanks to an increased share of purchased renewable energy.

