  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. SFS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFSN   CH0239229302

SFS GROUP AG

(SFSN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  06/02 11:30:08 am EDT
110.60 CHF   +0.36%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SFS makes important progress in sustainability

06/03/2022 | 12:33am EDT
SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
SFS makes important progress in sustainability

03.06.2022 / 06:30

The COVID-19 pandemic was still the dominating topic for the SFS Group in 2021. Despite this challenging environment, it nevertheless managed to maintain its focus on implementing the environmental roadmap presented last year. Important progress has been made towards achieving the ambitious targets, presented in the Sustainability Report 2021 which was published today.

Further information is to be found in the enclosed media release and on www.sfs.com.

Best regards

Benjamin Sieber
Valentina Dönz

Corporate Communications

SFS Group AG
Rosenbergsaustrasse 8, CH-9435 Heerbrugg
T +41 71 727 62 48  M +41 79 666 44 82  
corporate.communications@sfs.com     
www.sfs.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: SFS Group Schweiz AG
Rosenbergsaustrasse 8
9435 Heerbrugg
Switzerland
Phone: +41717275151
E-mail: corporate.communications@sfs.com
Internet: www.sfs.com
ISIN: CH0239229302
Valor: 23922930
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1367823

 
End of News EQS News Service

1367823  03.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1367823&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 173 M 2 266 M 2 266 M
Net income 2022 247 M 257 M 257 M
Net cash 2022 83,5 M 87,1 M 87,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 4 296 M 4 479 M 4 479 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 10 509
Free-Float 37,2%
Chart SFS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
SFS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SFS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 110,60 CHF
Average target price 141,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jens Breu Chief Executive Officer
Volker Bernhard Dostmann Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Oetterli Chairman
Walter Kobler Head-Industrial & Medical Division
Urs Kaufmann Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SFS GROUP AG-12.68%4 437
HITACHI METALS, LTD.-2.35%6 847
MISUMI GROUP INC.-38.07%6 395
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)-4.75%6 135
DONGGUAN YIHEDA AUTOMATION CO., LTD.-12.99%4 552
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-21.12%3 534