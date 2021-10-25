SFS : nominates new Chairman of the Board of Directors

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR - October 25, 2021

The Board of Directors of SFS Group AG proposes that Thomas Oetterli be elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on April 27, 2022.

The Board of Directors of SFS Group AG proposes that Thomas Oetterli, born 1969, be elected by the Annual General Meeting on April 27, 2022, to take over for Heinrich Spoerry as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Heinrich Spoerry has reached the mandatory retirement age defined by the Articles of Incorporation and will step down from the Board of Directors as a result.

Thomas Oetterli has been Chief Executive Officer of the Schindler Group since 2016. He has been working for the Schindler Group for a total of 27 years and held a variety of different international positions during that time. He served as CEO of Schindler Aufzüge AG, Switzerland, from 2006 to 2009. In 2010, he was appointed to the Group Executive Committee and initially responsible for Northern Europe from 2010 to 2013, then for China. Thomas Oetterli graduated from the University of Zurich in 1996 with a degree in business administration.

He joined the Board of Directors of the SFS Group in 2011 as an independent member and has chaired the Audit Committee since 2014. His many years of service on the Board of Directors have given Thomas Oetterli comprehensive knowledge of the SFS Group.

There will be a detailed tribute to Heinrich Spoerry at the 2022 AGM. The Board of Directors would like to take this opportunity to thank the departing Chairman of the Board of Directors in all due form for his outstanding achievements and for the many years of excellent collaboration.