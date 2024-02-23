SFS receives top result at the Swiss Employer Awards
February 23, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
Share
SFS Group Schweiz AG
/ Key word(s): Rating
SFS receives top result at the Swiss Employer Awards
23.02.2024 / 06:23 CET/CEST
SFS won fourth place at the 2024 Swiss Employer Awards in the category “Large Companies with +1,000 employees” and has been awarded the seal of quality. The company is pleased with the good result it achieved once again in Switzerland’s largest employee survey, and views it as a success. At the same time, SFS intends to undertake a focused analysis of the valuable insights gained to further develop the company.
Media & Newsroom
Read the full media release here
Mit freundlichen Grüssen
Best regards
Lukas Graf
Valentina Dönz
Corporate Communications
SFS Group AG
Rosenbergsaustrasse 8, CH-9435 Heerbrugg
T +41 71 727 53 50 M +41 78 880 49 90 corporate.communications@sfs.com sfs.com
SFS Group AG, formerly SFS Holding AG, is a Switzerland-based company that develops and manufactures mechanical fastening systems and precision formed components. The Company serves the automotive, construction, construction supply, electrical, electronics, aerospace and medical components industries. It consists of three operating segments which represent the three business models: Engineered Components, which are customer-specific products under the SFS intec and Unisteel brands; Fastening Systems, which are application-specific products under the SFS intec and GESIPA brand, and Distribution and Logistics, which are market-oriented product ranges and logistics solutions under the SFS unimarket brand throughout Switzerland. Its subsidiaries include, among others, Ncase Limited, a supplier of subframes for rainscreen cladding, as well as developer and manufacturer of disposable products made of metal and plastic for medical device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).