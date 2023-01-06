Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  SFS Group AG
  News
  Summary
    SFSN   CH0239229302

SFS GROUP AG

(SFSN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2023-01-06 am EST
92.40 CHF   -0.54%
12:58pSFS succession plans in the Board of Directors and Group Executive Board enable continuity
EQ
2022Sfs : Presentation Investor Day II 2022
PU
2022Credit Suisse Lowers Price Target on SFS Group, Maintains Outperform Recommendation
MT
SFS succession plans in the Board of Directors and Group Executive Board enable continuity

01/06/2023 | 12:58pm EST
SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Personnel
SFS succession plans in the Board of Directors and Group Executive Board enable continuity

06.01.2023 / 18:55 CET/CEST

At the Annual General Meeting on April 26, 2023, the SFS Board of Directors will propose that Fabian Tschan be elected to the Board of Directors as a representative of the Stadler/Tschan shareholder family. He succeeds Bettina Stadler, who will not stand for re-election as part of a long-term succession plan. The Board of Directors also has appointed Thomas Jung as future Head of the Construction division; he will succeed Arthur Blank, who will be stepping down from the Group Executive Board at the end of 2023. Thomas Jung’s many years in the Construction division of SFS make him the ideal candidate for this position.

Further information is to be found in the enclosed media release and on www.sfs.com.

Best regards

Benjamin Sieber
Valentina Dönz

Corporate Communications

SFS Group AG
Rosenbergsaustrasse 8, CH-9435 Heerbrugg
T +41 71 727 62 48  M +41 79 666 44 82  
corporate.communications@sfs.com     
www.sfs.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: SFS Group Schweiz AG
Rosenbergsaustrasse 8
9435 Heerbrugg
Switzerland
Phone: +41717275151
E-mail: corporate.communications@sfs.com
Internet: www.sfs.com
ISIN: CH0239229302
Valor: 23922930
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1529761

 
End of News EQS News Service

1529761  06.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1529761&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
