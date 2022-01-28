Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  SFS Real Estate investment Trust
  News
  Summary
    SFSREIT   NGSKYESHELT8

SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(SFSREIT)
SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : SFS REIT KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS

01/28/2022 | 05:31pm EST
SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST FUND

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS TRUST SCHEME

Key Performance Metrics

Period of Reporting:

31-Dec-21

S/N

Key Metric

Value

1

NAV

2,403,582,164.70

2

No of properties

5

3

Property type/distribution

See table below

4

Occupancy rates

See table below

5

Delinquency rates on rents

8.4%

6

Average property age

See table below

7

Other relevant information

See table below

TABLE 1

LENGTH

PROPERT

NUMBER OF

CURRENT

OF

OCCUPANCY

Y AGE

PROPERTY

LOCATION

UNITS

YIELD

PROPERTY TYPE

TENANTS

TENANCY

RATE

(YEARS)

1

Residential /

Victory Park Estate

Igbokushu, Lekki-Lagos

12

6.68%

Apartments

Individuals

Annual

100%

11

2

Residential /

Milverton Court Estate

Osapa, Lekki-Lagos

19

6.44%

Apartments

Individuals

Annual

100%

8

3

Residential /

Sapphire Gardens Estate

Awoyaya, Lekki-Lagos

6

6.05%

Apartments

Corporate

Annual

100%

8

4

Residential /

Bourdillion Court Estate

Chevron dr, Lekki-Lagos

8

6.39%

Apartments

Individuals

Annual

100%

6

5

Residential /

Harold Shodipo

G.R.A Ikeja, Lagos

6

4.32%

Apartments

Corporate

Annual

100%

11

Disclaimer

Skye Shelter Fund published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 22:30:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 224 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
Net income 2020 175 M 0,42 M 0,42 M
Net cash 2020 1 058 M 2,55 M 2,55 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,91x
Yield 2020 11,7%
Capitalization 1 358 M 3,27 M 3,27 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,79x
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patrick Ebuka Ilodianya Managing Director & Director
Layi Fatona Chairman
Yemi Kale Director
Akinyemi Gbenro Director
Dimeji Sonowo Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%3
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-6.09%33 093
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-4.23%32 503
INVITATION HOMES INC.-11.54%23 936
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC.-13.27%22 581
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-14.85%21 453