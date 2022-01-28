SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : SFS REIT KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS
SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST FUND
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS TRUST SCHEME
Key Performance Metrics
Period of Reporting:
31-Dec-21
S/N
Key Metric
Value
1
NAV
2,403,582,164.70
2
No of properties
5
3
Property type/distribution
See table below
4
Occupancy rates
See table below
5
Delinquency rates on rents
8.4%
6
Average property age
See table below
7
Other relevant information
See table below
TABLE 1
LENGTH
PROPERT
NUMBER OF
CURRENT
OF
OCCUPANCY
Y AGE
PROPERTY
LOCATION
UNITS
YIELD
PROPERTY TYPE
TENANTS
TENANCY
RATE
(YEARS)
1
Residential /
Victory Park Estate
Igbokushu, Lekki-Lagos
12
6.68%
Apartments
Individuals
Annual
100%
11
2
Residential /
Milverton Court Estate
Osapa, Lekki-Lagos
19
6.44%
Apartments
Individuals
Annual
100%
8
3
Residential /
Sapphire Gardens Estate
Awoyaya, Lekki-Lagos
6
6.05%
Apartments
Corporate
Annual
100%
8
4
Residential /
Bourdillion Court Estate
Chevron dr, Lekki-Lagos
8
6.39%
Apartments
Individuals
Annual
100%
6
5
Residential /
Harold Shodipo
G.R.A Ikeja, Lagos
6
4.32%
Apartments
Corporate
Annual
100%
11
Sales 2020
224 M
0,54 M
0,54 M
Net income 2020
175 M
0,42 M
0,42 M
Net cash 2020
1 058 M
2,55 M
2,55 M
P/E ratio 2020
7,91x
Yield 2020
11,7%
Capitalization
1 358 M
3,27 M
3,27 M
EV / Sales 2019
3,79x
EV / Sales 2020
1,46x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
100%
