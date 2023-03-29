SFS Real Estate Investment Trust Fund : CORPORATE ACTIONS
03/29/2023 | 05:23pm EDT
SFS Capital Nigeria Ltd
Plot 287 Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.Tel:+234(01)2801400Website:www.sfsnigeria.com
RC 956192
Corporate Actions Announcement
SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (SFS REIT)hereby announce as follows:
Period Ended
31 December 2022
ProposedDistribution
ADistributionofN8.45per unit, subject to approval will be paid to unitholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business onWednesday, April 19, 2023.
Proposed Bonus
NOT APPLICABLE
Closure of Register
The Register of unitholders will be closed fromThursday, April 20, 2023toTuesday, April 25, 2023
Qualification Date
The qualification date for payment of distribution isWednesday, April 19, 2023
Payment Date
OnFriday, May 19, 2023, distribution will be paid electronically to unitholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as atWednesday, April 19, 2023, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their distributions directly into their Bank accounts.
E-DividendRegistration
Unitholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration areadvised to download the Registrar'sE-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, which is also available on the website of the Registrars:http://www.paceregistrars.com/E_MANDATE.pdf,complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.
Unclaimed Dividend Warrants and Share Certificates
Unitholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.