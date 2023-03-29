Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  SFS Real Estate Investment Trust Fund
  News
  Summary
    SFSREIT   NGSKYESHELT8

SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST FUND

(SFSREIT)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
77.00 NGN    0.00%
05:23pSfs Real Estate Investment Trust Fund : Corporate actions
PU
03:05pSfs Real Estate Investment Trust Fund : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
01/31Sfs Real Estate Investment Trust Fund : Sfs reit key performance metrics
PU
SFS Real Estate Investment Trust Fund : CORPORATE ACTIONS

03/29/2023 | 05:23pm EDT
SFS Capital Nigeria Ltd

Plot 287 Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. Tel: +234(01)2801400 Website: www.sfsnigeria.com

RC 956192

Corporate Actions Announcement

SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (SFS REIT) hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended

31 December 2022

Proposed Distribution

A Distribution of N8.45 per unit, subject to approval will be paid to unitholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Proposed Bonus

NOT APPLICABLE

Closure of Register

The Register of unitholders will be closed from Thursday, April 20, 2023 to Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Qualification Date

The qualification date for payment of distribution is Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Payment Date

On Friday, May 19, 2023, distribution will be paid electronically to unitholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Wednesday, April 19, 2023, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their distributions directly into their Bank accounts.

E-Dividend Registration

Unitholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, which is also available on the website of the Registrars: http://www.paceregistrars.com/E_MANDATE.pdf,complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.

Unclaimed Dividend Warrants and Share Certificates

Unitholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

Date of General Meeting

NIL

Registrar

Pace Registrars Limited, 8th Floor Knights Frank Building, 24, Campbell Street, Lagos Island Tel: 01-2790797-8, 2790799. Email: info@paceregistrars.com Website:www.paceregistrars.com

Investor Relations

Phone: 08110744833, 07017306316 Email: sfsreit@sfsnigeria.com

Dated this 27th day of March 2023

Signed:

TOLG NOMINEES Company Secretary

Board of Directors: Dr. Layi Fatona (Chairman), Dr. Yemi Kale, Yemi Gbenro, Patrick Ilodianya (MD), Dimeji Sonowo (ED)

Authorised and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission

Disclaimer

Skye Shelter Fund published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 21:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 233 M 0,51 M 0,51 M
Net income 2021 161 M 0,35 M 0,35 M
Net cash 2021 1 044 M 2,27 M 2,27 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,46x
Yield 2021 10,7%
Capitalization 1 540 M 3,35 M 3,35 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patrick Ebuka Ilodianya Managing Director & Director
Layi Fatona Chairman
Yemi Kale Director
Akinyemi Gbenro Director
Dimeji Sonowo Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST FUND0.00%3
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-2.60%21 983
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-4.78%21 171
INVITATION HOMES INC.-0.61%18 012
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-8.79%16 740
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-6.70%16 557
