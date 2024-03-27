SFS Capital Nigeria Ltd Plot 287 Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. Tel: +234(01)2801400 Website:www.sfsnigeria.com RC 956192

Corporate Actions Announcement

SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (SFS REIT) hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended 31 December 2023 Proposed Distribution A Distribution of N14.50 per unit, subject to approval will be paid to unitholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Friday, April 19, 2024. Proposed Bonus NOT APPLICABLE Closure of Register The Register of unitholders will be closed from Monday, April 22, 2024 to Friday, April 26, 2024 Qualification Date The qualification date for payment of distribution is Friday, April 19, 2024 Payment Date On Tuesday, May 14, 2024, distribution will be paid electronically to unitholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Friday, April 19, 2024, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their distributions directly into their Bank accounts. E-Dividend Registration Unitholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, which is also available on the website of the Registrars:http://www.paceregistrars.com/E_MANDATE.pdf, complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks. Unclaimed Dividend Warrants and Share Certificates Unitholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar. Date of General Meeting Tuesday, May 14, 2024 Registrar Pace Registrars Limited, 8th Floor Knights Frank Building, 24, Campbell Street, Lagos Island Tel: 01-2790797-8, 2790799. Email:info@paceregistrars.com Website: www.paceregistrars.com Investor Relations Phone: 08110744833, 07017306316 Email:sfsreit@sfsnigeria.com

Dated this 27th day of March 2024

Signed:

TOLG NOMINEES Company Secretary

Board of Directors: Dr. Layi Fatona (Chairman), Dr. Yemi Kale, Yemi Gbenro, Patrick Ilodianya (MD), Dimeji Sonowo (ED)

Authorised and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission