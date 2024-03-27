SFS Capital Nigeria Ltd
Plot 287 Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. Tel: +234(01)2801400 Website:www.sfsnigeria.com
RC 956192
Corporate Actions Announcement
SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (SFS REIT) hereby announce as follows:
Period Ended
31 December 2023
Proposed Distribution
A Distribution of N14.50 per unit, subject to approval will be paid to unitholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Friday, April 19, 2024.
Proposed Bonus
NOT APPLICABLE
Closure of Register
The Register of unitholders will be closed from Monday, April 22, 2024 to Friday, April 26, 2024
Qualification Date
The qualification date for payment of distribution is Friday, April 19, 2024
Payment Date
On Tuesday, May 14, 2024, distribution will be paid electronically to unitholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Friday, April 19, 2024, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their distributions directly into their Bank accounts.
E-Dividend Registration
Unitholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, which is also available on the website of the Registrars:http://www.paceregistrars.com/E_MANDATE.pdf, complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.
Unclaimed Dividend Warrants and Share Certificates
Unitholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
Date of General Meeting
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Registrar
Pace Registrars Limited, 8th Floor Knights Frank Building, 24, Campbell Street, Lagos Island Tel: 01-2790797-8, 2790799. Email:info@paceregistrars.com Website: www.paceregistrars.com
Investor Relations
Phone: 08110744833, 07017306316 Email:sfsreit@sfsnigeria.com
, subject to approval will be paid to unitholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the
,
,
, distribution will be paid electronically to unitholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their distributions
dividend registration are
Dividend Mandate Activation
, which is also available on the website of the Registrars:
, complete and submit
Unitholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned dividend registration or
8th Floor Knights Frank Building, 24,
Email:
Dated this 27th day of March 2024
Signed:
TOLG NOMINEES Company Secretary
Board of Directors: Dr. Layi Fatona (Chairman), Dr. Yemi Kale, Yemi Gbenro, Patrick Ilodianya (MD), Dimeji Sonowo (ED)
Authorised and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Skye Shelter Fund published this content on 27 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2024 18:52:40 UTC.