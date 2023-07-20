SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST FUND
STATEMENT TO THE NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP AND THE SHAREHOLDERS ON THE UNAUDITED IFRS RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST FUND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
CONTENT
PAGE
Statement of Comprehensive Income
3
Statement of Financial Position
4
Statement of Changes in Equity
5
Statement of Cash Flows
6
Notes to the Financial Statements
7
SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST FUND
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
Jun-23
Jun-22
Notes
N'000
N'000
Total Income
2
163,180
122,026
Admin and Other Expenses
3
(37,868)
(31,426)
Net Income
125,312
90,600
Basic Earnings per Unit
6.27
4.53
The notes on page 7 form an integral part of these financial statements.
3
SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST FUND STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
Assets
Investment property
4
Investment in Securities
5
Total Non Current Assets
Debtors and Other Assets
6
Cash and cash equivalents
Total Current Assets
Total Assets
Liabilities
Payables
Unclaimed Dividend
Deferred Income
Total Current Liabilities
Net Assets
Represented By:
Unitholders' Equity
Revenue Reserve
Unitholders' Equity
Jun-23
Dec-22
N'000
N'000
1,820,390
1,820,390
1,547,456
575,326
3,367,846
2,395,716
8,801
1,183
18,652
559,406
27,452
560,589
3,395,299
2,956,305
(558,058)
(27,422)
(347,445)
(388,565)
(88,415)
(95,249)
(993,918)
(511,236)
2,401,381
2,445,069
2,000,000
2,000,000
401,381
445,069
2,401,381
2,445,069
The financial statements has been approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on July 19, 2023 and signed on its behalf by;
…………………………………………..
……………………………………..
…………………………………………..
PATRICK ILODIANYA
AKINYEMI GBENRO
DIMEJI SONOWO
MANAGING DIRECTOR
DIRECTOR
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002177
FRC/2013/CIBN/00000002091
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002089
The notes on page 7 form an integral part of these financial statements.
4
SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST FUND
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
Share Capital
Retained Earnings
Total Equity
Balance as at January 1, 2022
2,000,000
404,101
2,404,101
Changes in Accounting Policy
-
-
Restated Balance
-
(656)
(656)
Changes in Equity for the Prior Year:
-
Dividend
-
(145,000)
(145,000)
Total Comprehensive Income
-
186,621
186,621
Other item/Adjustment (Capitalized Interest)
4
4
Balance as at December 31, 2022
2,000,000
445,069
2,445,069
Changes in Equity Current year:
-
Dividend
-
(169,000)
(169,000)
Total Comprehensive Income
-
125,312
125,312
Balance as at June 30, 2023
2,000,000
401,381
2,401,381
The notes on page 7 form an integral part of these financial statements.
5
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Skye Shelter Fund published this content on 20 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2023 17:42:09 UTC.