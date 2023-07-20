SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST FUND

STATEMENT TO THE NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP AND THE SHAREHOLDERS ON THE UNAUDITED IFRS RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST FUND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

CONTENT

PAGE

Statement of Comprehensive Income

3

Statement of Financial Position

4

Statement of Changes in Equity

5

Statement of Cash Flows

6

Notes to the Financial Statements

7

SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST FUND

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

Jun-23

Jun-22

Notes

N'000

N'000

Total Income

2

163,180

122,026

Admin and Other Expenses

3

(37,868)

(31,426)

Net Income

125,312

90,600

Basic Earnings per Unit

6.27

4.53

The notes on page 7 form an integral part of these financial statements.

3

SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST FUND STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

Assets

Investment property

4

Investment in Securities

5

Total Non Current Assets

Debtors and Other Assets

6

Cash and cash equivalents

Total Current Assets

Total Assets

Liabilities

Payables

Unclaimed Dividend

Deferred Income

Total Current Liabilities

Net Assets

Represented By:

Unitholders' Equity

Revenue Reserve

Unitholders' Equity

Jun-23

Dec-22

N'000

N'000

1,820,390

1,820,390

1,547,456

575,326

3,367,846

2,395,716

8,801

1,183

18,652

559,406

27,452

560,589

3,395,299

2,956,305

(558,058)

(27,422)

(347,445)

(388,565)

(88,415)

(95,249)

(993,918)

(511,236)

2,401,381

2,445,069

2,000,000

2,000,000

401,381

445,069

2,401,381

2,445,069

The financial statements has been approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on July 19, 2023 and signed on its behalf by;

…………………………………………..

……………………………………..

…………………………………………..

PATRICK ILODIANYA

AKINYEMI GBENRO

DIMEJI SONOWO

MANAGING DIRECTOR

DIRECTOR

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002177

FRC/2013/CIBN/00000002091

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002089

The notes on page 7 form an integral part of these financial statements.

4

SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST FUND

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

Share Capital

Retained Earnings

Total Equity

Balance as at January 1, 2022

2,000,000

404,101

2,404,101

Changes in Accounting Policy

-

-

Restated Balance

-

(656)

(656)

Changes in Equity for the Prior Year:

-

Dividend

-

(145,000)

(145,000)

Total Comprehensive Income

-

186,621

186,621

Other item/Adjustment (Capitalized Interest)

4

4

Balance as at December 31, 2022

2,000,000

445,069

2,445,069

Changes in Equity Current year:

-

Dividend

-

(169,000)

(169,000)

Total Comprehensive Income

-

125,312

125,312

Balance as at June 30, 2023

2,000,000

401,381

2,401,381

The notes on page 7 form an integral part of these financial statements.

5

