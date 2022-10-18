Advanced search
    SFSREIT   NGSKYESHELT8

SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST FUND

(SFSREIT)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-16
77.00 NGN    0.00%
11:03aSfs Real Estate Investment Trust Fund : Sfs reit key performance metrics
PU
11:03aSfs Real Estate Investment Trust Fund : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/25SFS Real Estate Investment Trust Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SFS Real Estate Investment Trust Fund : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

10/18/2022 | 11:03am EDT
SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST FUND

STATEMENT TO THE NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP AND THE SHAREHOLDERS

ON THE UNAUDITED IFRS RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST FUND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

CONTENT

PAGE

Statement of Comprehensive Income

3

Statement of Financial Position

4

Statement of Changes in Equity

5

Statement of Cash Flows

6

Notes to the Financial Statements

7

SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST FUND

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

Sep-22

Sep-21

Notes

N'000

N'000

Total Income

2

180,652

174,296

Admin and Other Expenses

3

(44,483)

(50,023)

Net Income

136,169

124,273

Basic Earnings per Unit

6.81

6.21

The notes on page 7 form an integral part of these financial statements.

3

SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST FUND STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

Assets

Investment property

4

Trading portfolio assets

5

Total Non Current Assets

Debtors and Other Assets

6

Cash and cash equivalents

Total Current Assets

Total Assets

Liabilities

Payables

Unclaimed Dividend

Deferred Income

Total Current Liabilities

Net Assets

Represented By:

Unitholders' Equity

Revenue Reserve

Unitholders' Equity

Sep-22

Dec-21

N'000

N'000

1,820,390

1,820,390

1,019,971

686,255

2,840,361

2,506,645

1,165

2,199

55,961

358,025

57,126

360,224

2,897,487

2,866,870

(25,562)

(23,953)

(396,565)

(348,512)

(80,090)

(90,304)

(502,218)

(462,769)

2,395,269

2,404,101

2,000,000

2,000,000

395,269

404,101

2,395,269

2,404,101

The financial statements has been approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on October 14, 2022 and signed on its behalf by;

…………………………………………..

……………………………………..

…………………………………………..

PATRICK ILODIANYA

AKINYEMI GBENRO

DIMEJI SONOWO

MANAGING DIRECTOR

DIRECTOR

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002177

FRC/2013/CIBN/00000002091

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002089

The notes on page 7 form an integral part of these financial statements.

4

SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST FUND

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

Share Capital

Retained Earnings

Total Equity

Balance as at January 1, 2021

2,000,000

405,584

2,405,584

Changes in Accounting Policy

-

-

Restated Balance

-

-

Changes in Equity for the Prior Year:

-

Dividend

-

(162,000)

(162,000)

Total Comprehensive Income

-

160,517

160,517

Write Back of over provision

-

Balance as at December 31, 2021

2,000,000

404,101

2,404,101

Changes in Equity Current year:

-

Dividend

-

(145,000)

(145,000)

Total Comprehensive Income

-

136,169

136,169

Balance as at September 30, 2022

2,000,000

395,269

2,395,269

The notes on page 7 form an integral part of these financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Skye Shelter Fund published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 15:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
