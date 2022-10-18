SFS Real Estate Investment Trust Fund : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
STATEMENT TO THE NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP AND THE SHAREHOLDERS
ON THE UNAUDITED IFRS RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
CONTENT
PAGE
Statement of Comprehensive Income
3
Statement of Financial Position
4
Statement of Changes in Equity
5
Statement of Cash Flows
6
Notes to the Financial Statements
7
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
Sep-22
Sep-21
Notes
N'000
N'000
Total Income
2
180,652
174,296
Admin and Other Expenses
3
(44,483)
(50,023)
Net Income
136,169
124,273
Basic Earnings per Unit
6.81
6.21
The notes on page 7 form an integral part of these financial statements.
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
Assets
Investment property
4
Trading portfolio assets
5
Total Non Current Assets
Debtors and Other Assets
6
Cash and cash equivalents
Total Current Assets
Total Assets
Liabilities
Payables
Unclaimed Dividend
Deferred Income
Total Current Liabilities
Net Assets
Represented By:
Unitholders' Equity
Revenue Reserve
Unitholders' Equity
Sep-22
Dec-21
N'000
N'000
1,820,390
1,820,390
1,019,971
686,255
2,840,361
2,506,645
1,165
2,199
55,961
358,025
57,126
360,224
2,897,487
2,866,870
(25,562)
(23,953)
(396,565)
(348,512)
(80,090)
(90,304)
(502,218)
(462,769)
2,395,269
2,404,101
2,000,000
2,000,000
395,269
404,101
2,395,269
2,404,101
The financial statements has been approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on October 14, 2022 and signed on its behalf by;
…………………………………………..
……………………………………..
…………………………………………..
PATRICK ILODIANYA
AKINYEMI GBENRO
DIMEJI SONOWO
MANAGING DIRECTOR
DIRECTOR
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002177
FRC/2013/CIBN/00000002091
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002089
The notes on page 7 form an integral part of these financial statements.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
Share Capital
Retained Earnings
Total Equity
Balance as at January 1, 2021
2,000,000
405,584
2,405,584
Changes in Accounting Policy
-
-
Restated Balance
-
-
Changes in Equity for the Prior Year:
-
Dividend
-
(162,000)
(162,000)
Total Comprehensive Income
-
160,517
160,517
Write Back of over provision
-
Balance as at December 31, 2021
2,000,000
404,101
2,404,101
Changes in Equity Current year:
-
Dividend
-
(145,000)
(145,000)
Total Comprehensive Income
-
136,169
136,169
Balance as at September 30, 2022
2,000,000
395,269
2,395,269
The notes on page 7 form an integral part of these financial statements.
Sales 2021
233 M
0,53 M
0,53 M
Net income 2021
161 M
0,37 M
0,37 M
Net cash 2021
1 044 M
2,40 M
2,40 M
P/E ratio 2021
8,46x
Yield 2021
10,7%
Capitalization
1 540 M
3,54 M
3,54 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,46x
EV / Sales 2021
1,35x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
100%
