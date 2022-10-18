SFS Real Estate Investment Trust Fund : SFS REIT KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS
SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST FUND
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS TRUST SCHEME
Period of Reporting:
30-Sep-22
S/N
Key Metric
Value
1
NAV
2,395,269,371.97
2
No of properties
5
3
Property type/distribution
See table below
4
Occupancy rates
See table below
5
Delinquency rates on rents
3.6%
6
Average property age
See table below
7
Other relevant information
See table below
TABLE 1
LENGTH
PROPERTY
NUMBER OF
CURRENT
OF
OCCUPANCY
AGE
PROPERTY
LOCATION
UNITS
YIELD
PROPERTY TYPE
TENANTS
TENANCY
RATE
(YEARS)
1
Residential /
Victory Park Estate
Igbokushu, Lekki-Lagos
12
7.44%
Apartments
Individuals
Annual
100%
12
2
Residential /
Milverton Court Estate
Osapa, Lekki-Lagos
19
6.68%
Apartments
Individuals
Annual
100%
8
3
Residential /
Sapphire Gardens Estate
Awoyaya, Lekki-Lagos
6
6.05%
Apartments
Corporate
Annual
100%
9
4
Residential /
Bourdillion Court Estate
Chevron dr, Lekki-Lagos
8
6.50%
Apartments
Individuals
Annual
100%
6
5
Residential /
Harold Shodipo
G.R.A Ikeja, Lagos
6
4.32%
Apartments
Corporate
Annual
100%
12
Disclaimer
Skye Shelter Fund published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 15:02:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
