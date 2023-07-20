SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST FUND

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS TRUST SCHEME

Period of Reporting:

30-Jun-23

S/N

Key Metric

Value

1

NAV

2,401,381,024.91

2

No of properties

5

3

Property type/distribution

See table below

4

Occupancy rates

See table below

5

Delinquency rates on rents

3.6%

6

Average property age

See table below

7

Other relevant information

See table below

TABLE 1

LENGTH

PROPERTY

NUMBER OF

CURRENT

OF

OCCUPANCY

AGE

PROPERTY

LOCATION

UNITS

YIELD

PROPERTY TYPE

TENANTS

TENANCY

RATE

(YEARS)

1

Residential /

Victory Park Estate

Igbokushu, Lekki-Lagos

12

8.41%

Apartments

Individuals

Annual

100%

13

2

Residential /

Milverton Court Estate

Osapa, Lekki-Lagos

19

7.82%

Apartments

Individuals

Annual

100%

9

3

Residential /

Sapphire Gardens Estate

Awoyaya, Lekki-Lagos

6

7.25%

Apartments

Corporate

Annual

100%

10

4

Residential /

Bourdillion Court Estate

Chevron dr, Lekki-Lagos

8

7.33%

Apartments

Individuals

Annual

100%

7

5

Residential /

Harold Shodipo

G.R.A Ikeja, Lagos

6

4.32%

Apartments

Corporate

Annual

100%

13

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Skye Shelter Fund published this content on 20 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2023 19:24:07 UTC.