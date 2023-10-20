SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST FUND
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS TRUST SCHEME
Period of Reporting:
30-Sep-23
S/N
Key Metric
Value
1
NAV
2,317,356,765.97
2
No of properties
5
3
Property type/distribution
See table below
4
Occupancy rates
See table below
5
Delinquency rates on rents
10.0%
6
Average property age
See table below
7
Other relevant information
See table below
TABLE 1
LENGTH
PROPERTY
NUMBER OF
CURRENT
OF
OCCUPANCY
AGE
PROPERTY
LOCATION
UNITS
YIELD
PROPERTY TYPE
TENANTS
TENANCY
RATE
(YEARS)
1
Residential /
Victory Park Estate
Igbokushu, Lekki-Lagos
12
8.54%
Apartments
Individuals
Annual
100%
13
2
Residential /
Milverton Court Estate
Osapa, Lekki-Lagos
19
7.82%
Apartments
Individuals
Annual
100%
9
3
Residential /
Sapphire Gardens Estate
Awoyaya, Lekki-Lagos
6
7.25%
Apartments
Corporate
Annual
100%
10
4
Residential /
Bourdillion Court Estate
Chevron dr, Lekki-Lagos
8
7.33%
Apartments
Individuals
Annual
100%
7
5
Residential /
Harold Shodipo
G.R.A Ikeja, Lagos
6
4.32%
Apartments
Corporate
Annual
100%
13
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Skye Shelter Fund published this content on 20 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2023 08:28:06 UTC.