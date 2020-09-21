SFund International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SFUND INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

廣 州 基 金 國 際 控 股 有 限 公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1367)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

This announcement is made by SFund International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis to update its shareholders and potential investors on its latest business development.

THE STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that on 21 September 2020, the Company and Cedar Industrial Group Co., Ltd.*（雪松實業集團

有限公司）("Cedar"), entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement (the "Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement") in respect of the possible business cooperation between the Company and Cedar (the "Possible Business Cooperation") and the possible acquisition (the "Possible Acquisition") of interests in the Target Company (as defined below) by the Company, subject to the terms and conditions of a formal agreement (the "Formal Agreement").

Possible Business Cooperation and Possible Acquisition

Pursuant to the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement, the Company and Cedar mutually agreed to cooperate in the financial business including the management of supply chain, financial service, cultural tourism and cooperation fund.

The Company shall cooperate with the subsidiary of Cedar which is engaged in, including but not limited to, management of supply chain (the "Target Company") through capital injection or other means. The Target Company shall be determined based on the negotiations between the parties. Upon completion of the Possible Acquisition, the Company shall hold a controlling stake in the Target Company and consolidate the financial statements of the Target Company into the consolidated financial statements of the Group. If the Possible Acquisition is materialised, valuation on the Target Company shall be conducted by an independent third party and be used as the basis for the consideration, details of which shall be confirmed in the Formal Agreement.