SG Allied Businesses : Board Meeting

SG Allied Businesses Limited
Date: 05.11.2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
Head of Operations
Central Depository Company
CDC House
99-B, Block - B, S.M.C.H.S.
Main Shahrah-e-Faisal,
Karachi.
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan
Executive Director,
National Insurance Corporation Building,
Jinnah Avenue,
Islamabad-44000, Pakistan.
Subject: BOARD MEETING
Dear Sir
This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 14, 2022 at 10.30 am. at the registered office of the Company at B-40,S.I.T.E., Karachi, to consider and approve the accounts Year ended June 30, 2022.
The Company has declared the "Close Period" from November 14, 2022 to November 16, 2022 as required under Clause (xxiii) of the Code of Corporate Governance contained in the Listing Regulation No. 35 of the Exchange. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly/indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.
Notice of Board of Directors meeting is attached.
You may please inform the TRE holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Sincerely Yours,
For SG Allied Businesses Limited
(Company Secretary)
B-40, S.I.T.E., Karachi, Pakistan Tel (021)32561193 (021)32593500
Email: info@sglyne.cominternet: www.sglyne.com