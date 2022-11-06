SG Allied Businesses : Board Meeting

SG Allied Businesses Limited

Date: 05.11.2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Head of Operations

Central Depository Company

CDC House

99-B, Block - B, S.M.C.H.S.

Main Shahrah-e-Faisal,

Karachi.

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

Executive Director,

National Insurance Corporation Building,

Jinnah Avenue,

Islamabad-44000, Pakistan.

Subject: BOARD MEETING

Dear Sir

This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 14, 2022 at 10.30 am. at the registered office of the Company at B-40,S.I.T.E., Karachi, to consider and approve the accounts Year ended June 30, 2022.

The Company has declared the "Close Period" from November 14, 2022 to November 16, 2022 as required under Clause (xxiii) of the Code of Corporate Governance contained in the Listing Regulation No. 35 of the Exchange. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly/indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

Notice of Board of Directors meeting is attached.

You may please inform the TRE holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Sincerely Yours,

For SG Allied Businesses Limited

(Company Secretary)