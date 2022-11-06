Advanced search
    SGABL   PK0075701018

SG ALLIED BUSINESSES LIMITED

(SGABL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2021-11-30
126.00 PKR   -.--%
11/06Sg Allied Businesses : Board Meeting
PU
05/09SG Allied Businesses Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022
CI
02/25SG Allied Businesses Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SG Allied Businesses : Board Meeting

11/06/2022 | 11:32pm EST
SG Allied Businesses Limited

Date: 05.11.2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Head of Operations

Central Depository Company

CDC House

99-B, Block - B, S.M.C.H.S.

Main Shahrah-e-Faisal,

Karachi.

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

Executive Director,

National Insurance Corporation Building,

Jinnah Avenue,

Islamabad-44000, Pakistan.

Subject: BOARD MEETING

Dear Sir

This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 14, 2022 at 10.30 am. at the registered office of the Company at B-40,S.I.T.E., Karachi, to consider and approve the accounts Year ended June 30, 2022.

The Company has declared the "Close Period" from November 14, 2022 to November 16, 2022 as required under Clause (xxiii) of the Code of Corporate Governance contained in the Listing Regulation No. 35 of the Exchange. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly/indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

Notice of Board of Directors meeting is attached.

You may please inform the TRE holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Sincerely Yours,

For SG Allied Businesses Limited

(Company Secretary)

B-40, S.I.T.E., Karachi, Pakistan Tel (021)32561193 (021)32593500

Email: info@sglyne.cominternet: www.sglyne.com

Disclaimer

SG Allied Businesses Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 04:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
