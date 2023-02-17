Advanced search
    SGABL   PK0075701018

SG ALLIED BUSINESSES LIMITED

(SGABL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2021-11-30
126.00 PKR   -.--%
SG Allied Businesses : Board Meeting for the Quarter ended December 31, 2022.

02/17/2023 | 05:06am EST
SG Allied Businesses Limited

B-40, S.I.T.E., Karachi, Pakistan

Tel (021)32561193 (021)32593500

Email: info@sglyne.cominternet: www.sglyne.com

Date: 17.02.2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

{Formerly Karachi Stock Exchange Limited}

Stock Exchange Building Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Head of Operations

Central Depository Company

CDC House99-B, Block - B, S.M.C.H.S.

Main Shahrah-e-Faisal,

Karachi.

Additional / Registrar of Companies

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, 4th Floor, State Life Building, No. 2, Wallace Road, Karachi.

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

Corporate Supervision Department,

National Insurance Corporation Building,

Jinnah Avenue,

Islamabad-44000, Pakistan.

Subject: BOARD MEETING

Dear Sir

This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on February 28, 2023 at 10.00 AM. at the registered office of the Company at B-40,S.I.T.E., Karachi, to consider and approve the unaudited accounts for the period ended December 31, 2022.

The Company has declared the "Close Period" from February 26, 2023 to February 28, 2023 as required under Clause (xxiii) of the Code of Corporate Governance contained in the Listing Regulation No. 35 of the Exchange. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly/indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the members of the Exchange accordingly.

Sincerely Yours,

For SG Allied Businesses Limited

(Company Secretary)

Disclaimer

SG Allied Businesses Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 10:05:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 14,2 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net income 2022 -10,8 M -0,04 M -0,04 M
Net Debt 2022 329 M 1,24 M 1,24 M
P/E ratio 2022 -175x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 890 M 8,41 M 7,13 M
EV / Sales 2021 126x
EV / Sales 2022 156x
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 51,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hidayat Ali Shar Independent Director
M. Khurram Khawaja Independent Director
