SG Allied Businesses : Notice of Annual General Meeting for the year ended June 30, 2022

SG Allied Businesses Limited
Date: 21.11.2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
Head of Operations
Central Depository Company
CDC House
99-B, Block - B, S.M.C.H.S.
Main Shahrah-e-Faisal,
Karachi.
Additional / Registrar of Companies
Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, 4th Floor, State Life Building, No. 2, Wallace Road, Karachi.
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan
Corporate Supervision Department,
National Insurance Corporation Building,
Jinnah Avenue,
Islamabad-44000, Pakistan.
Subject: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Dear Sir
With reference above caption subject, we would like to inform you that the Annual General Meeting of our company is proposed to be held on Monday December 12 2022 at 10:30 AM at Company Registered Office at B-40, S.I.T.E. Karachi.
The Company has declared the "Close Period" from December 05, 2022 to December 12, 2022 as required under Clause (xxiii) of the Code of Corporate Governance contained in the Listing Regulation No. 35 of the Exchange. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly/indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Sincerely Yours,
For SG Allied Businesses Limited
(Company Secretary)
