  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. SG Allied Businesses Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGABL   PK0075701018

SG ALLIED BUSINESSES LIMITED

(SGABL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2021-11-30
126.00 PKR   -.--%
02:49aSg Allied Businesses : Notice of Annual General Meeting for the year ended June 30, 2022
PU
11/14Sg Allied Businesses : Financial Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2022.
PU
11/06Sg Allied Businesses : Board Meeting
PU
Summary 
Summary

SG Allied Businesses : Notice of Annual General Meeting for the year ended June 30, 2022

11/21/2022 | 02:49am EST
SG Allied Businesses Limited

Date: 21.11.2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Head of Operations

Central Depository Company

CDC House

99-B, Block - B, S.M.C.H.S.

Main Shahrah-e-Faisal,

Karachi.

Additional / Registrar of Companies

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, 4th Floor, State Life Building, No. 2, Wallace Road, Karachi.

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

Corporate Supervision Department,

National Insurance Corporation Building,

Jinnah Avenue,

Islamabad-44000, Pakistan.

Subject: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Dear Sir

With reference above caption subject, we would like to inform you that the Annual General Meeting of our company is proposed to be held on Monday December 12 2022 at 10:30 AM at Company Registered Office at B-40, S.I.T.E. Karachi.

The Company has declared the "Close Period" from December 05, 2022 to December 12, 2022 as required under Clause (xxiii) of the Code of Corporate Governance contained in the Listing Regulation No. 35 of the Exchange. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly/indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Sincerely Yours,

For SG Allied Businesses Limited

(Company Secretary)

B-40, S.I.T.E., Karachi, Pakistan

Tel (021)2561192-3 Fax# (021)2561113 Email: info@sglyne.cominternet: www.sglyne.com

Disclaimer

SG Allied Businesses Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 07:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
