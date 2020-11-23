SG Blocks : Delivers D-Tec 2 Testing Pods to LAX Airport to Begin Installation for COVID-19 Testing

- SG Blocks delivers on promise to deliver its innovative D-Tec 2 Testing Pods to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). –

SG Blocks, Inc., (Nasdaq: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”) a leading designer, innovator, and fabricator of sustainable and green container-based structures, announced the delivery of its D-Tec 2 Testing Pods to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The Company had previously announced on November 18, 2020 that its joint venture partnership Clarity Mobile Venture had signed an agreement to provide coronavirus tests for passengers and employees at LAX. The testing facility is expected to open in early December 2020 and will be located a five-minute walk from the main terminal at LAX. At this facility, PCR tests will be administered with results available within 3 hours for passengers and airline crew, and no later than 24 hours for airport employees, with the capacity for 1,000 PCR tests per eight-hour shift. Additionally, other rapid coronavirus tests including antigen tests will be provided.

SG Blocks, in collaboration with Grimshaw Architects, have created the D-Tec 2 Testing Pods delivered to LAX for the testing facility with the goal to work towards safer and more secure air travel for both passengers and employees alike.

About SG Blocks, Inc.:

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel™, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions and includes statements such as opening the testing facility at LAX in early December and making air travel safer and more secure for both passengers and employees alike. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to deploy the testing facility at LAX as planned, the Company’s ability to position itself for future profitability, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

