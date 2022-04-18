SG Blocks : Earnings Document

August 9, 2017

SG Blocks Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) ("SG Blocks" or the "Company"), a premier designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, today announced its operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2017, as published in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Operating Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2017:

Total revenues increased 17% to $1,001,734 for the three months ended June 30, 2017, compared to $828,477 for the three month period ending June 30, 2016.

Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2017 was $145,787 compared to $141,732 for the three month period ending June 30, 2016.

GAAP net loss was $(1,705,672), or $(3.15) per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2017 with 541,424 weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding as of June 30, 2017.

Non-GAAP net loss was $318,998, or $ (0.59) per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2017, with 541,424 weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding as of June 30, 2017. Reconciliations between net income, earnings per share and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis are provided in the tables located in the section entitled "Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest GAAP measure, net loss."

As of June 30, 2017, the Company had $5,662,488 of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Paul Galvin, Chief Executive Officer of SG Blocks, stated, "It's been a very busy quarter for us at SG Blocks. The recent public offering of our shares now traded on Nasdaq, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $7.2 million, has placed the Company on its strongest financial footing to date, with no debt and a clean capital structure. With a construction backlog of $9.7 million on June 30th, we are galvanized around our core as the first company to receive an ESR rating from the ICC, and we are driving growth with disciplined decisions, product leadership and focused execution. We are very optimistic about the future and we look forward to building atop recent operational momentum while driving towards measurable earnings growth."

Galvin concluded, "I want to also take this opportunity to thank all of those who have supported us and helped get us where we are today. We are grateful and humbled by yoursupport. Rest assured, we will continue to work diligently on your behalf as we focus on building shareholder value."

Mahesh Shetty, Chief Financial Officer of SG Blocks, stated, "We have held the line on our operating expenses and look forward to expanding our margins as we execute on our pipeline."

SG Blocks will host a corresponding conference call to discuss the results with Chief Executive Officer Paul Galvin and Chief Financial Officer Mahesh Shetty today at 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT. To participate in the conference call, investors from the U.S. and Canada should dial (877) 407-9716 ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers should dial (201) 493-6779.

In addition, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sgblocks.com. The broadcast will be archived online upon completion of the conference call. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. and Canada and (412) 317-6671 internationally and entering the pin number: 13668248.

SG BLOCKS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three Months Ended

June 30,Successor 2017

(Unaudited)

Revenue:

Construction revenue $ 882,499

Engineering services 119,235

Project management

Total

Cost of revenue:

- 1,001,734

Construction revenue 738,860

Engineering services 117,087

Project management

-Total 855,947

Gross profit 145,787

Operating expenses:

Payroll and related expenses 292,550

General and administrative expenses 330,118

Marketing and business development

expense 37,618

Pre-project expenses 7,508

Total 667,794

Operating loss

Other income (expense):

Interest expense

Interest income

Loss on conversion of convertible

debentures

Change in fair value of financial

instruments

Total

Net loss before reorganization items

Reorganization items:

Legal and professional fees

Gain on reorganization

Total

Net loss

Net loss per share - basic and diluted:

Basic and diluted

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted

(522,007 )

(165,194 )

4

(1,018,475

- (1,183,665

(1,705,672

- - -

$

(1,705,672

$

(3.15

541,424

Predecessor 2016

(Unaudited)

$

801,692 26,785 -

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,Successor 2017

(Unaudited)

$ 1,402,457 203,870 - 828,477 1,606,327 664,848 1,133,026 21,897 - 686,745 174,285 - 1,307,311 141,732 299,016 200,318 635,598 432,249 724,059 12,877 66,186 22,233 16,647 667,677 (525,945 ) (265,253 ) 5 ) - -) (265,248 ) (791,193 (80,239 713,379 633,140 ) $ (158,053 ) $ 0.00 42,918,927 1,442,490 (1,143,474 ) (330,388 8 (1,018,475 ) 96,327 (1,252,528 ) (2,396,002 ) - - - )

$ (2,396,002

$

(6.75

354,703

Predecessor 2016

(Unaudited)

$ 1,004,216 52,007 - 1,056,223 816,076

43,898

-

859,974

196,249

367,254 557,069

22,729

26,411

973,463

(777,214 )

)

(429,017 )

8

)

- -)

(429,009

)

(1,206,223

(171,893 713,379 541,486

)

$

(664,737

)

$

(0.01

42,918,927

)

)

)

)

)

SG BLOCKS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Assets Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents Short-term investment Accounts receivable, net

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts Prepaid expenses

Inventory

Total current assets Equipment, net

Goodwill

Intangible assets, net

Totals

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts

June 30, 2017

December 31, 2016

(Unaudited)

$

5,632,463 $ 549,100

30,025 30,017

97,441 234,518

258,149 33,349

317,344 124,720

- 9,445

6,335,422 981,149

4,180 5,559

4,162,173 4,162,173

3,322,879 3,587,250

$

13,824,654 $ 8,736,131

$

1,444,068 $ 350,772

439,191 48,478

Deferred revenue - 72,788

Conversion option liabilities - 384,461

Total current liabilities

Convertible debentures, net of discounts

Total liabilities

Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 5,405,010 shares authorized; 0 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2017 and 1,801,670 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2016

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 3,982,238 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2017 and 163,901 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2016

Additional paid-in capital Accumulated deficit

Total stockholders' equity

1,883,259 856,499

- 2,446,337

1,883,259 3,302,836

- 1,801,670

39,823 15,604,150 (3,702,578 )

1,639 4,936,562 (1,306,576 )

11,941,395 5,433,295

Totals

$

13,824,654 $ 8,736,131

Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation expense

SG BLOCKS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Successor For the Six Months For the Six Months Ended Ended June 30, June 30, 2017 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (664,737 ) 1,629 Predecessor

$

(2,396,002 )

$

1,379

Amortization of debt issuance costs

-Amortization of discount on convertible debentures 330,388

Amortization of intangible assets 293,191

Interest income on short-term investment Loss on conversion of convertible debentures Change in fair value of financial instruments Interest expense on debtor in possession financing Gain on reorganization

(8 )1,018,475

(96,327 - -

Stock-based compensation 209,383

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable 137,077 Cost and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted

contracts

Prepaid expenses Inventory Intangible assets

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

Accounts payable and accrued expenses - subject to compromise Related party accounts payable and accrued expenses

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts

Deferred revenue

Net cash used in operating activities

Cash flows provided by investing activities:

Security deposit refund

Net cash provided by investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from issuance of convertible debentures

Proceeds from public stock offering, net of offering costs

Payments on convertible debentures

(224,800 (192,624

9,445(28,820 )378,123

- - 390,713

(72,788 (243,195

- -

- 6,826,558 (1,500,000

Net cash provided by financing activities 5,326,558

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 5,083,363

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Cash paid during the period for:

Interest

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities:

Conversion of debtor in possession financing to convertible debentures Conversion of convertible debentures to common stock

Conversion of preferred stock to common stock

Offering costs not paid and included in accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

549,100 5,632,463

$

-

$

-$ 2,583,334

$ 1,801,670

$

715,173

5,204 387,965 - (8 -

)

- 35,848 (713,379 )

119,146

(104,858

))

-

(28,589

118,011 -

269,317

(22,457

(163,522

))

14,650 (87,115 (832,895

2,700 2,700

)

1,319,001 - -

1,319,001

488,806

466,997

$

955,803

$

-

$ $ $ $

600,000 - - -

)

)

)

) )

) )