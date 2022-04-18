Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SG Blocks, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGBX   US78418A5056

SG BLOCKS, INC.

(SGBX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/18 04:00:00 pm EDT
2.030 USD   -6.45%
04:34pSG BLOCKS : Earnings Document
PU
04:24pSG BLOCKS : Reports Fourth Quarter & Year 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
04:18pSG Blocks' Q4 Loss Widens, Revenue Rises
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SG Blocks : Earnings Document

04/18/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August 9, 2017

SG Blocks Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) ("SG Blocks" or the "Company"), a premier designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, today announced its operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2017, as published in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Operating Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2017:

Total revenues increased 17% to $1,001,734 for the three months ended June 30, 2017, compared to $828,477 for the three month period ending June 30, 2016.

Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2017 was $145,787 compared to $141,732 for the three month period ending June 30, 2016.

GAAP net loss was $(1,705,672), or $(3.15) per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2017 with 541,424 weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding as of June 30, 2017.

Non-GAAP net loss was $318,998, or $ (0.59) per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2017, with 541,424 weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding as of June 30, 2017. Reconciliations between net income, earnings per share and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis are provided in the tables located in the section entitled "Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest GAAP measure, net loss."

As of June 30, 2017, the Company had $5,662,488 of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Paul Galvin, Chief Executive Officer of SG Blocks, stated, "It's been a very busy quarter for us at SG Blocks. The recent public offering of our shares now traded on Nasdaq, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $7.2 million, has placed the Company on its strongest financial footing to date, with no debt and a clean capital structure. With a construction backlog of $9.7 million on June 30th, we are galvanized around our core as the first company to receive an ESR rating from the ICC, and we are driving growth with disciplined decisions, product leadership and focused execution. We are very optimistic about the future and we look forward to building atop recent operational momentum while driving towards measurable earnings growth."

Galvin concluded, "I want to also take this opportunity to thank all of those who have supported us and helped get us where we are today. We are grateful and humbled by yoursupport. Rest assured, we will continue to work diligently on your behalf as we focus on building shareholder value."

Mahesh Shetty, Chief Financial Officer of SG Blocks, stated, "We have held the line on our operating expenses and look forward to expanding our margins as we execute on our pipeline."

SG Blocks will host a corresponding conference call to discuss the results with Chief Executive Officer Paul Galvin and Chief Financial Officer Mahesh Shetty today at 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT. To participate in the conference call, investors from the U.S. and Canada should dial (877) 407-9716 ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers should dial (201) 493-6779.

In addition, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sgblocks.com. The broadcast will be archived online upon completion of the conference call. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. and Canada and (412) 317-6671 internationally and entering the pin number: 13668248.

SG BLOCKS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three Months Ended

June 30,Successor 2017

(Unaudited)

Revenue:

Construction revenue $ 882,499

Engineering services 119,235

Project management

Total

Cost of revenue:

- 1,001,734

Construction revenue 738,860

Engineering services 117,087

Project management

-Total 855,947

Gross profit 145,787

Operating expenses:

Payroll and related expenses 292,550

General and administrative expenses 330,118

Marketing and business development

expense 37,618

Pre-project expenses 7,508

Total 667,794

Operating loss

Other income (expense):

Interest expense

Interest income

Loss on conversion of convertible

debentures

Change in fair value of financial

instruments

Total

Net loss before reorganization items

Reorganization items:

Legal and professional fees

Gain on reorganization

Total

Net loss

Net loss per share - basic and diluted:

Basic and diluted

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted

(522,007 )

(165,194 )

4

(1,018,475

- (1,183,665

(1,705,672

- - -

$

(1,705,672

$

(3.15

541,424

Predecessor 2016

(Unaudited)

$

801,692 26,785 -

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,Successor 2017

(Unaudited)

  • $ 1,402,457 203,870 -

    828,477 1,606,327

    664,848 1,133,026

    21,897 - 686,745

    174,285 - 1,307,311

    141,732 299,016

    200,318 635,598

    432,249 724,059

    12,877 66,186

    22,233 16,647

    667,677

    (525,945 )

    (265,253 )

    5

    )

    - -)

    (265,248

    )

    (791,193

    (80,239 713,379 633,140

    )

    $

    (158,053

    )

    $

    0.00

    42,918,927

    1,442,490

    (1,143,474 )

    (330,388 8

    (1,018,475

    )

    96,327 (1,252,528

    )

    (2,396,002

    )

    - - -

    )

  • $ (2,396,002

$

(6.75

354,703

Predecessor 2016

(Unaudited)

  • $ 1,004,216 52,007 - 1,056,223

    816,076

43,898

-

859,974

196,249

367,254 557,069

22,729

26,411

973,463

(777,214 )

)

(429,017 )

8

)

- -)

(429,009

)

(1,206,223

(171,893 713,379 541,486

)

$

(664,737

)

$

(0.01

42,918,927

)

)

)

)

)

SG BLOCKS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Assets Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents Short-term investment Accounts receivable, net

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts Prepaid expenses

Inventory

Total current assets Equipment, net

Goodwill

Intangible assets, net

Totals

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts

June 30, 2017

December 31, 2016

(Unaudited)

$

5,632,463 $ 549,100

30,025 30,017

97,441 234,518

258,149 33,349

317,344 124,720

- 9,445

6,335,422 981,149

4,180 5,559

4,162,173 4,162,173

3,322,879 3,587,250

$

13,824,654 $ 8,736,131

$

1,444,068 $ 350,772

439,191 48,478

Deferred revenue - 72,788

Conversion option liabilities - 384,461

Total current liabilities

Convertible debentures, net of discounts

Total liabilities

Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 5,405,010 shares authorized; 0 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2017 and 1,801,670 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2016

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 3,982,238 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2017 and 163,901 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2016

Additional paid-in capital Accumulated deficit

Total stockholders' equity

1,883,259 856,499

- 2,446,337

1,883,259 3,302,836

- 1,801,670

39,823 15,604,150 (3,702,578 )

1,639 4,936,562 (1,306,576 )

11,941,395 5,433,295

Totals

$

13,824,654 $ 8,736,131

Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation expense

SG BLOCKS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Successor

For the Six Months

For the Six Months

Ended

Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2017

2016

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(664,737 )

1,629

Predecessor

$

(2,396,002 )

$

1,379

Amortization of debt issuance costs

-Amortization of discount on convertible debentures 330,388

Amortization of intangible assets 293,191

Interest income on short-term investment Loss on conversion of convertible debentures Change in fair value of financial instruments Interest expense on debtor in possession financing Gain on reorganization

(8 )1,018,475

(96,327 - -

Stock-based compensation 209,383

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable 137,077 Cost and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted

contracts

Prepaid expenses Inventory Intangible assets

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

Accounts payable and accrued expenses - subject to compromise Related party accounts payable and accrued expenses

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts

Deferred revenue

Net cash used in operating activities

Cash flows provided by investing activities:

Security deposit refund

Net cash provided by investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from issuance of convertible debentures

Proceeds from public stock offering, net of offering costs

Payments on convertible debentures

(224,800 (192,624

9,445(28,820 )378,123

- - 390,713

(72,788 (243,195

- -

- 6,826,558 (1,500,000

Net cash provided by financing activities 5,326,558

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 5,083,363

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Cash paid during the period for:

Interest

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities:

Conversion of debtor in possession financing to convertible debentures Conversion of convertible debentures to common stock

Conversion of preferred stock to common stock

Offering costs not paid and included in accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

549,100 5,632,463

$

-

$

-$ 2,583,334

$ 1,801,670

$

715,173

5,204 387,965 - (8 -

)

- 35,848 (713,379 )

119,146

(104,858

))

-

(28,589

118,011 -

269,317

(22,457

(163,522

))

14,650 (87,115 (832,895

2,700 2,700

)

1,319,001 - -

1,319,001

488,806

466,997

$

955,803

$

-

$ $ $ $

600,000 - - -

)

)

)

) )

) )

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SG Blocks Inc. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 20:33:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SG BLOCKS, INC.
04:34pSG BLOCKS : Earnings Document
PU
04:24pSG BLOCKS : Reports Fourth Quarter & Year 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
04:18pSG Blocks' Q4 Loss Widens, Revenue Rises
MT
04:07pEarnings Flash (SGBX) SG BLOCKS Posts Q4 Revenue $8.5M
MT
04:06pSG Blocks Reports Fourth Quarter & Year 2021 Financial Results
BU
04/14SG BLOCKS TO HOST FOURTH QUARTER AND : 30 p.m. et
BU
04/04SG Blocks Subsidiary, SGB Development Corp., Lists Lago Vista Property for Sale at $15 ..
BU
04/01SG Blocks Unit Secures Purchase Order, Anticipates $6 Million in Revenue -- Shares Clim..
MT
04/01SG ECHO Announces Largest Contract to Date
BU
03/28SG Blocks Strikes 10-Year Distribution Deal for Sanitec Microwave Healthcare Waste Disi..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8,76 M - -
Net income 2020 -4,69 M - -
Net cash 2020 11,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,75x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 26,0 M 26,0 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
EV / Sales 2020 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart SG BLOCKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SG Blocks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SG BLOCKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul M. Galvin Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Co-COO
Gerald A. Sheeran Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Stevan Armstrong Chief Technology Officer
William Rogers Co-Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Marc Melton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SG BLOCKS, INC.15.43%26
D.R. HORTON, INC.-33.14%25 695
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-8.01%15 779
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-10.35%11 818
PULTEGROUP, INC.-26.15%10 191
PERSIMMON PLC-24.02%9 047