SG Blocks : Earnings Document

August 9, 2017
SG Blocks Announces Second Quarter Financial Results
NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) ("SG Blocks" or the "Company"), a premier designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, today announced its operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2017, as published in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Operating Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2017:
Total revenues increased 17% to $1,001,734 for the three months ended June 30, 2017, compared to $828,477 for the three month period ending June 30, 2016.
Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2017 was $145,787 compared to $141,732 for the three month period ending June 30, 2016.
GAAP net loss was $(1,705,672), or $(3.15) per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2017 with 541,424 weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding as of June 30, 2017.
Non-GAAP net loss was $318,998, or $ (0.59) per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2017, with 541,424 weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding as of June 30, 2017. Reconciliations between net income, earnings per share and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis are provided in the tables located in the section entitled "Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest GAAP measure, net loss."
As of June 30, 2017, the Company had $5,662,488 of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments.
Paul Galvin, Chief Executive Officer of SG Blocks, stated, "It's been a very busy quarter for us at SG Blocks. The recent public offering of our shares now traded on Nasdaq, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $7.2 million, has placed the Company on its strongest financial footing to date, with no debt and a clean capital structure. With a construction backlog of $9.7 million on June 30th, we are galvanized around our core as the first company to receive an ESR rating from the ICC, and we are driving growth with disciplined decisions, product leadership and focused execution. We are very optimistic about the future and we look forward to building atop recent operational momentum while driving towards measurable earnings growth."
Galvin concluded, "I want to also take this opportunity to thank all of those who have supported us and helped get us where we are today. We are grateful and humbled by yoursupport. Rest assured, we will continue to work diligently on your behalf as we focus on building shareholder value."
Mahesh Shetty, Chief Financial Officer of SG Blocks, stated, "We have held the line on our operating expenses and look forward to expanding our margins as we execute on our pipeline."
SG Blocks will host a corresponding conference call to discuss the results with Chief Executive Officer Paul Galvin and Chief Financial Officer Mahesh Shetty today at 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT. To participate in the conference call, investors from the U.S. and Canada should dial (877) 407-9716 ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers should dial (201) 493-6779.
In addition, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sgblocks.com. The broadcast will be archived online upon completion of the conference call. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. and Canada and (412) 317-6671 internationally and entering the pin number: 13668248.
SG BLOCKS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,Successor 2017
(Unaudited)
Revenue:
Construction revenue $ 882,499
Engineering services 119,235
Project management
Total
Cost of revenue:
- 1,001,734
Construction revenue 738,860
Engineering services 117,087
Project management
-Total 855,947
Gross profit 145,787
Operating expenses:
Payroll and related expenses 292,550
General and administrative expenses 330,118
Marketing and business development
expense 37,618
Pre-project expenses 7,508
Total 667,794
Operating loss
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
Interest income
Loss on conversion of convertible
debentures
Change in fair value of financial
instruments
Total
Net loss before reorganization items
Reorganization items:
Legal and professional fees
Gain on reorganization
Total
Net loss
Net loss per share - basic and diluted:
Basic and diluted
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
(522,007 )
(165,194 )
4
(1,018,475
- (1,183,665
(1,705,672
- - -
$
(1,705,672
$
(3.15
541,424
Predecessor 2016
(Unaudited)
$
801,692 26,785 -
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,Successor 2017
(Unaudited)
-
$ 1,402,457 203,870 -
828,477 1,606,327
664,848 1,133,026
21,897 - 686,745
174,285 - 1,307,311
141,732 299,016
200,318 635,598
432,249 724,059
12,877 66,186
22,233 16,647
667,677
(525,945 )
(265,253 )
5
)
- -)
(265,248
)
(791,193
(80,239 713,379 633,140
)
$
(158,053
)
$
0.00
42,918,927
1,442,490
(1,143,474 )
(330,388 8
(1,018,475
)
96,327 (1,252,528
)
(2,396,002
)
- - -
)
-
$ (2,396,002
$
(6.75
354,703
Predecessor 2016
(Unaudited)
-
$ 1,004,216 52,007 - 1,056,223
816,076
43,898
-
859,974
196,249
367,254 557,069
22,729
26,411
973,463
(777,214 )
)
(429,017 )
8
)
- -)
(429,009
)
(1,206,223
(171,893 713,379 541,486
)
$
(664,737
)
$
(0.01
42,918,927
)
)
)
)
)
SG BLOCKS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Assets Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents Short-term investment Accounts receivable, net
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts Prepaid expenses
Inventory
Total current assets Equipment, net
Goodwill
Intangible assets, net
Totals
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
June 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
(Unaudited)
$
5,632,463 $ 549,100
30,025 30,017
97,441 234,518
258,149 33,349
317,344 124,720
- 9,445
6,335,422 981,149
4,180 5,559
4,162,173 4,162,173
3,322,879 3,587,250
$
13,824,654 $ 8,736,131
$
1,444,068 $ 350,772
439,191 48,478
Deferred revenue - 72,788
Conversion option liabilities - 384,461
Total current liabilities
Convertible debentures, net of discounts
Total liabilities
Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 5,405,010 shares authorized; 0 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2017 and 1,801,670 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2016
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 3,982,238 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2017 and 163,901 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2016
Additional paid-in capital Accumulated deficit
Total stockholders' equity
1,883,259 856,499
- 2,446,337
1,883,259 3,302,836
- 1,801,670
39,823 15,604,150 (3,702,578 )
1,639 4,936,562 (1,306,576 )
11,941,395 5,433,295
Totals
$
13,824,654 $ 8,736,131
Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation expense
|
SG BLOCKS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
Successor
|
For the Six Months
|
For the Six Months
|
Ended
|
Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2017
|
2016
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(664,737 )
|
1,629
Predecessor
$
(2,396,002 )
$
1,379
Amortization of debt issuance costs
-Amortization of discount on convertible debentures 330,388
Amortization of intangible assets 293,191
Interest income on short-term investment Loss on conversion of convertible debentures Change in fair value of financial instruments Interest expense on debtor in possession financing Gain on reorganization
(8 )1,018,475
(96,327 - -
Stock-based compensation 209,383
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable 137,077 Cost and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted
contracts
Prepaid expenses Inventory Intangible assets
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
Accounts payable and accrued expenses - subject to compromise Related party accounts payable and accrued expenses
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
Deferred revenue
Net cash used in operating activities
Cash flows provided by investing activities:
Security deposit refund
Net cash provided by investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of convertible debentures
Proceeds from public stock offering, net of offering costs
Payments on convertible debentures
(224,800 (192,624
9,445(28,820 )378,123
- - 390,713
(72,788 (243,195
- -
- 6,826,558 (1,500,000
Net cash provided by financing activities 5,326,558
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 5,083,363
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities:
Conversion of debtor in possession financing to convertible debentures Conversion of convertible debentures to common stock
Conversion of preferred stock to common stock
Offering costs not paid and included in accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
549,100 5,632,463
$
-
$
-$ 2,583,334
$ 1,801,670
$
715,173
5,204 387,965 - (8 -
)
- 35,848 (713,379 )
119,146
(104,858
))
-
(28,589
118,011 -
269,317
(22,457
(163,522
))
14,650 (87,115 (832,895
2,700 2,700
)
1,319,001 - -
1,319,001
488,806
466,997
$
955,803
$
-
$ $ $ $
600,000 - - -
)
)
)
) )
) )