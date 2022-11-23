Advanced search
    SGBX   US78418A5056

SG BLOCKS, INC.

(SGBX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-22 pm EST
1.480 USD   +12.98%
08:32aSG Blocks Reinforces Commitment to Shareholders and Continues to Work to Provide Transparency in the Public Market
BU
11/22Sg Blocks, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/16SG BLOCKS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
SG Blocks Reinforces Commitment to Shareholders and Continues to Work to Provide Transparency in the Public Market

11/23/2022 | 08:32am EST
SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company after extensive research, has contacted the appropriate regulatory agencies regarding what the Company believes to be irregularities in the trading of its common stock as well as reported stock ownership.

The Company remains committed to providing maximum value to its shareholders and working to ensure that the market is fair for all participants.

Those with questions are invited to reach out to the Company’s investor relations firm, Equity Animal, whose contact information is noted below.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, meeting the growing demand for safe and green construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company creates purpose built, pre-fabricated modules from wood, steel, and shipping containers into supreme structures. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the believed regularities in the trading of its common equity as well as reported stock ownership. While SG Blocks believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, , the Company’s ability to expand within various verticals as planned, the Company’s ability to position itself for future profitability, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 38,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -10,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 9,09 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,62x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17,8 M 17,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 87
Free-Float 81,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul M. Galvin Chairman, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Marc Brune Finance Director
Stevan Armstrong Chief Technology Officer
William Rogers Co-Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Marc Melton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SG BLOCKS, INC.-21.28%18
D.R. HORTON, INC.-23.78%28 463
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-3.60%14 863
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.2.90%11 899
PULTEGROUP, INC.-23.50%9 963
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.0.99%5 910