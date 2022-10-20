Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SG Blocks, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGBX   US78418A5056

SG BLOCKS, INC.

(SGBX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-19 pm EDT
1.580 USD   +0.64%
08:38aSG Blocks Taps Investment Banking Firm for Strategic Advisory Services
BU
08:38aSG Blocks Taps Investment Banking Firm for Strategic Advisory Services
BU
10/18Sg Blocks, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SG Blocks Taps Investment Banking Firm for Strategic Advisory Services

10/20/2022 | 08:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company has engaged with a private, leading full-service investment bank, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York, for strategic advisory services.

The Company will provide further information on the relationship in the near future when deemed appropriate. Those with questions are invited to reach out to the Company’s investor relations firm, Equity Animal, of whose contact information is listed below.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, meeting the growing demand for safe and green construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company creates purpose built, pre-fabricated modules from wood, steel, and shipping containers into supreme structures. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the Company providing further information on the relationship with the investment banking firm in the near future. While SG Blocks believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to expand within various verticals as planned, the Company’s ability to position itself for future profitability, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SG BLOCKS, INC.
08:38aSG Blocks Taps Investment Banking Firm for Strategic Advisory Services
BU
08:38aSG Blocks Taps Investment Banking Firm for Strategic Advisory Services
BU
10/18Sg Blocks, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vo..
AQ
10/17Sg Blocks, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/14Sg Blocks : Investor Presentation 2022
PU
09/29SG Blocks Announces Updates for Its Wholly Owned Subsidiary SGB Development Corporation
BU
09/23SG Blocks in Collaborative Process With Enriched Data
BU
09/21SG Blocks Announces Addition of New U.S. Military Client
BU
09/21Sg Blocks Announces Addition of New U.S. Military Client
CI
09/12SG Blocks Publishes Land Appraisals to Company Website
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 38,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -10,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 9,09 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,62x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,0 M 19,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 87
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart SG BLOCKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SG Blocks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SG BLOCKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul M. Galvin Chairman, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Marc Brune Finance Director
Stevan Armstrong Chief Technology Officer
William Rogers Co-Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Marc Melton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SG BLOCKS, INC.-15.96%19
D.R. HORTON, INC.-37.49%23 556
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-9.22%13 149
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.0.10%10 921
PULTEGROUP, INC.-34.99%8 602
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-5.88%5 269