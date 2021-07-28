SG Blocks to Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 4:30 P.M. ET

SG Blocks, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, will host a conference call on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to share its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, followed by a live question and answer session. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

SG Blocks CEO Paul Galvin will host the conference call. To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Monday, August 16, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9716

International dial-in number: 1-201-493-6779

Conference ID: 13722143

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.sgblocks.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through August 30, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13722143

About SG Blocks:

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel™, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then is customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005334/en/