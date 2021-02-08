Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SG Blocks, Inc.    SGBX

SG BLOCKS, INC.

(SGBX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SG Blocks : to Provide Testing Services to KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

02/08/2021 | 08:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COVID-19 Antigen Testing is now being deployed in the Tom Bradley International Terminal for Travelers

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, announced today that it will offer travelers rapid antigen testing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) for COVID-19 via Clarity Mobile Ventures, the joint endeavor between SG Blocks and Clarity Diagnostics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005249/en/

An SG Blocks D-Tec testing pod. (Photo: Business Wire)

An SG Blocks D-Tec testing pod. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to continue to expand our healthcare testing services with Clarity’s highly rated Antigen test which is best in class. The Netherlands has instituted very clear and rigorous testing protocols for those wishing to enter the country, and we are excited to work with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and their passengers,” said SG Blocks Chairman & CEO Paul Galvin. “Working alongside specific airlines and LAX entities has been extremely rewarding in that we have been able to help various segments of the travel industry get back on their feet during a very tough time for everyone.”

Commencing Tuesday, February 9, testing will be offered 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Tom Bradley International Terminal. Testing appointments can be booked online and paid for at claritymv.com. The testing will be focused on serving KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, though testing will be available for all passengers.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel™, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then is customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. While SG Blocks believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to deploy its COVID-19 solutions as planned, the Company’s ability to position itself for future profitability, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SG BLOCKS, INC.
02:46aSG BLOCKS : to Provide Testing Services to KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
BU
02/01SG BLOCKS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/22SG BLOCKS : JV to Bring Rapid COVID-19 Testing to Chicago
MT
01/22SG BLOCKS : Clarity Mobile Ventures to Bring COVID-19 and Antigen Testing to Chi..
BU
01/15SG BLOCKS : Announces Expansion of SG Echo Factory
BU
01/11SG BLOCKS : Executes Purchase Order for Tyndall Florida Governmental Project
BU
01/07SG BLOCKS : Sells 100,000 COVID-19 Tests, Revenue from Sale in Excess of $1 Mill..
BU
2020SG BLOCKS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2020SG BLOCKS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statement..
AQ
2020SG BLOCKS : Delivers D-Tec 2 Testing Pods to LAX Airport to Begin Installation f..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5,70 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,67 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,10x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 54,5 M 54,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 9,55x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart SG BLOCKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SG Blocks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SG BLOCKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 9,00 $
Last Close Price 6,34 $
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul M. Galvin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gerald A. Sheeran Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Stevan Armstrong Chief Technology Officer
William Rogers Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Marc Melton Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SG BLOCKS, INC.3.93%54
D.R. HORTON, INC.16.11%29 103
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.4.41%19 840
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-1.50%13 355
PULTEGROUP, INC.11.62%12 797
PERSIMMON PLC-0.07%12 102
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ