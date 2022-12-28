Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Safe & Green Holdings Corp.
  News
  Summary
    SGBX   US78418A5056

SAFE & GREEN HOLDINGS CORP.

(SGBX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:31 2022-12-28 pm EST
1.230 USD   +13.88%
01:32pSafe & Green : Fairness Opinion Related to the Spin-Off of SGB Development Corporation from SG Blocks, Inc.
PU
09:17aSafe & Green Holdings Corp. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:31aSafe & Green Holdings Announces Fairness Opinion on Safe & Green Development Corp. With Estimated Fair Market Value of $74.3 Million
BU
Safe & Green : Fairness Opinion Related to the Spin-Off of SGB Development Corporation from SG Blocks, Inc.

12/28/2022 | 01:32pm EST
FAIRNESS OPINION RELATED TO THE SPIN-OFF

OF SGB DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION FROM SG BLOCKS, INC.

PROSPECTIVE VALUATION DATE: DECEMBER 31, 2022

REPORT DATE: DECEMBER 14, 2022

Prepared for:

Board of Directors

SG Blocks, Inc.

December 14, 2022

Board of Directors SG Blocks, Inc.

c/o Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO

5011 Gate Parkway Building 100, Suite 100 Jacksonville, FL 32256

Dear Mr. Galvin:

ValueScope, Inc. was engaged to advise the Board of Directors (the "Board") of SG Blocks, Inc. ("SG Blocks" or the "Client") as to the concluded value and fairness of a potential spin-off (the "Subject Transaction") of SGB Development Corporation ("SGB DevCo" or the "Company") from SG Blocks. Our analysis and opinion of fairness ("Opinion," "Letter," or "Fairness Opinion") is based on the available financial information as of September 30, 2022 and limited financial information between September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022 (the "Valuation Date").

Our Opinion is based on a review of publicly available business and financial information relating to SGB DevCo and SG Blocks. We have also reviewed internal financial and operating information related to SGB DevCo and SG Blocks, including financial forecasts prepared by SG Blocks and SGB DevCo's management ("Management"). In addition, we interviewed the Company's Director of Acquisition, Nicolai Brune, on multiple occasions. Our analysis and Opinion do not assume a material difference in the Company's financial performance between September 30, 2022 and the Valuation Date. Based on the procedures and methodologies discussed below we have concluded that the Subject Transaction would be fair from a financial perspective at:

$74,340,000

SEVENTY-FOUR MILLION THREE HUNDRED FORTY THOUSAND DOLLARS

950 E. State Highway 114 • Suite 120 • Southlake • Texas • 76092 • Tel: 817.481.4900 • Fax: 817.481.4905

www.valuescopeinc.com

SG Blocks, Inc. Board of Directors

December 14, 2022

Page 2

SGB Development Corporation Valuation Conclusion

Valuation Method

Value

Weight

Reference

Income Approach

Discounted Cash Flow Method

$74,340,000

100.0%

Schedule A.12

Cost Approach

Adjusted Balance Sheet Method

$49,235,000

0.0%

Schedule B.1

Concluded Equity Value - Minority, Marketable (Rounded)

$74,340,000

The concluded value and this Opinion are based on financial analyses prepared in accordance with generally accepted valuation standards. These procedures included substantive valuation tests that we considered necessary and appropriate under the circumstances.

Our analyses relied upon, but were not necessarily limited to, the following procedures:

  • A review of SG Blocks' reported forms 10-Ks and 10-Qs
  • A review of SGB DevCo's unaudited balance sheet as of September 30, 2022
  • A review of financial projections for 2023 through 2027 (and beyond for specific projects), provided by Management
  • Multiple interviews and discussions with the Company's Director of Acquisition, Nicolai Brune, including detailed discussions regarding the Company's history, projects, and financial projections
  • A review of SGB DevCo's investor presentation deck, provided by Management
  • A review of various real estate appraisals relating to the Company's projects
  • A review of certain operating and service agreements pertaining to the Cumberland and Norman Berry projects, of which SGB DevCo owns less than 100%
  • A review of information relating to SGB DevCo's industry and similar companies
  • A review of pricing data of comparable guideline companies

VALUESCOPE

SG Blocks, Inc. Board of Directors

December 14, 2022

Page 3

We have not independently verified any of the foregoing information and have relied upon its completeness and accuracy in all material aspects.

We are not acting as the financial advisor to SG Blocks, Inc. or its shareholders in connection with this acquisition. It is understood that this Letter is for the use of the Board of Directors and shareholders of SG Blocks, Inc. This Letter is not to be used with any other document in connection with the Subject Transaction without the express written consent of ValueScope, Inc. We understand that our analysis and conclusion will be shared with current and potential shareholders and advisors of SG Blocks, Inc.

Our estimate of the fair market value of SGB Development Corporation of $74.3 million indicates the minimum total consideration to be received by shareholders of SG Blocks for the Subject Transaction to be FAIR from a financial point of view.

We are independent of and have no current or prospective economic interests in SGB DevCo or SG Blocks. Our conclusion of value was in no way influenced by our fee for the development of this Fairness Opinion.

Respectfully submitted,

ValueScope, Inc.

VALUESCOPE

TABLE OF APPENDICES

APPENDIX A: BACKGROUND OF TRANSACTION

1

APPENDIX B: COMPANY OVERVIEW

2

SG Blocks, Inc

2

SGB Development Corporation

2

APPENDIX C: VALUATION METHODOLOGY

6

Valuation Approaches

7

APPENDIX D: ASSUMPTIONS AND LIMITING CONDITIONS

14

VALUESCOPE

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SG Blocks Inc. published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 18:26:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 38,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -10,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 9,09 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,62x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,0 M 13,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 87
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart SAFE & GREEN HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFE & GREEN HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul M. Galvin Chairman, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Marc Brune Finance Director
Stevan Armstrong Chief Technology Officer
William Rogers Co-Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Marc Melton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFE & GREEN HOLDINGS CORP.-38.30%13
D.R. HORTON, INC.-17.77%30 758
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-7.80%15 061
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-4.88%11 654
PULTEGROUP, INC.-19.89%10 450
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-2.97%5 925