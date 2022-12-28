Safe & Green : Fairness Opinion Related to the Spin-Off of SGB Development Corporation from SG Blocks, Inc.

December 14, 2022

Board of Directors SG Blocks, Inc.

c/o Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO

5011 Gate Parkway Building 100, Suite 100 Jacksonville, FL 32256

Dear Mr. Galvin:

ValueScope, Inc. was engaged to advise the Board of Directors (the "Board") of SG Blocks, Inc. ("SG Blocks" or the "Client") as to the concluded value and fairness of a potential spin-off (the "Subject Transaction") of SGB Development Corporation ("SGB DevCo" or the "Company") from SG Blocks. Our analysis and opinion of fairness ("Opinion," "Letter," or "Fairness Opinion") is based on the available financial information as of September 30, 2022 and limited financial information between September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022 (the "Valuation Date").

Our Opinion is based on a review of publicly available business and financial information relating to SGB DevCo and SG Blocks. We have also reviewed internal financial and operating information related to SGB DevCo and SG Blocks, including financial forecasts prepared by SG Blocks and SGB DevCo's management ("Management"). In addition, we interviewed the Company's Director of Acquisition, Nicolai Brune, on multiple occasions. Our analysis and Opinion do not assume a material difference in the Company's financial performance between September 30, 2022 and the Valuation Date. Based on the procedures and methodologies discussed below we have concluded that the Subject Transaction would be fair from a financial perspective at:

$74,340,000

SEVENTY-FOUR MILLION THREE HUNDRED FORTY THOUSAND DOLLARS

950 E. State Highway 114 • Suite 120 • Southlake • Texas • 76092 • Tel: 817.481.4900 • Fax: 817.481.4905

www.valuescopeinc.com