Safe & Green : Fairness Opinion Related to the Spin-Off of SGB Development Corporation from SG Blocks, Inc.
12/28/2022 | 01:32pm EST
FAIRNESS OPINION RELATED TO THE SPIN-OFF
OF SGB DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION FROM SG BLOCKS, INC.
PROSPECTIVE VALUATION DATE: DECEMBER 31, 2022
REPORT DATE: DECEMBER 14, 2022
Prepared for:
Board of Directors
SG Blocks, Inc.
December 14, 2022
Board of Directors SG Blocks, Inc.
c/o Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO
5011 Gate Parkway Building 100, Suite 100 Jacksonville, FL 32256
Dear Mr. Galvin:
ValueScope, Inc. was engaged to advise the Board of Directors (the "Board") of SG Blocks, Inc. ("SG Blocks" or the "Client") as to the concluded value and fairness of a potential spin-off (the "Subject Transaction") of SGB Development Corporation ("SGB DevCo" or the "Company") from SG Blocks. Our analysis and opinion of fairness ("Opinion," "Letter," or "Fairness Opinion") is based on the available financial information as of September 30, 2022 and limited financial information between September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022 (the "Valuation Date").
Our Opinion is based on a review of publicly available business and financial information relating to SGB DevCo and SG Blocks. We have also reviewed internal financial and operating information related to SGB DevCo and SG Blocks, including financial forecasts prepared by SG Blocks and SGB DevCo's management ("Management"). In addition, we interviewed the Company's Director of Acquisition, Nicolai Brune, on multiple occasions. Our analysis and Opinion do not assume a material difference in the Company's financial performance between September 30, 2022 and the Valuation Date. Based on the procedures and methodologies discussed below we have concluded that the Subject Transaction would be fair from a financial perspective at:
$74,340,000
SEVENTY-FOUR MILLION THREE HUNDRED FORTY THOUSAND DOLLARS
SG Blocks, Inc. Board of Directors
December 14, 2022
Page 2
SGB Development Corporation Valuation Conclusion
Valuation Method
Value
Weight
Reference
Income Approach
Discounted Cash Flow Method
$74,340,000
100.0%
Schedule A.12
Cost Approach
Adjusted Balance Sheet Method
$49,235,000
0.0%
Schedule B.1
Concluded Equity Value - Minority, Marketable (Rounded)
$74,340,000
The concluded value and this Opinion are based on financial analyses prepared in accordance with generally accepted valuation standards. These procedures included substantive valuation tests that we considered necessary and appropriate under the circumstances.
Our analyses relied upon, but were not necessarily limited to, the following procedures:
A review of SG Blocks' reported forms 10-Ks and 10-Qs
A review of SGB DevCo's unaudited balance sheet as of September 30, 2022
A review of financial projections for 2023 through 2027 (and beyond for specific projects), provided by Management
Multiple interviews and discussions with the Company's Director of Acquisition, Nicolai Brune, including detailed discussions regarding the Company's history, projects, and financial projections
A review of SGB DevCo's investor presentation deck, provided by Management
A review of various real estate appraisals relating to the Company's projects
A review of certain operating and service agreements pertaining to the Cumberland and Norman Berry projects, of which SGB DevCo owns less than 100%
A review of information relating to SGB DevCo's industry and similar companies
A review of pricing data of comparable guideline companies
SG Blocks, Inc. Board of Directors
December 14, 2022
Page 3
We have not independently verified any of the foregoing information and have relied upon its completeness and accuracy in all material aspects.
We are not acting as the financial advisor to SG Blocks, Inc. or its shareholders in connection with this acquisition. It is understood that this Letter is for the use of the Board of Directors and shareholders of SG Blocks, Inc. This Letter is not to be used with any other document in connection with the Subject Transaction without the express written consent of ValueScope, Inc. We understand that our analysis and conclusion will be shared with current and potential shareholders and advisors of SG Blocks, Inc.
Our estimate of the fair market value of SGB Development Corporation of $74.3 million indicates the minimum total consideration to be received by shareholders of SG Blocks for the Subject Transaction to be FAIR from a financial point of view.
We are independent of and have no current or prospective economic interests in SGB DevCo or SG Blocks. Our conclusion of value was in no way influenced by our fee for the development of this Fairness Opinion.
Respectfully submitted,
ValueScope, Inc.
