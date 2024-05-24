(Alliance News) - SG Company Spa announced Friday that it has chosen Intermonte SIM Spa as its specialist operator.

Intermonte will replace MIT SIM Spa effective June 30.

In addition, SG has appointed Websim Corporate - a division of Intermonte SIM - as corporate broker. Websime Corporate will provide analysis and coverage of SG Company's stock, as well as organize and coordinate meetings with institutional investors, retail and private bankers, with the aim of enhancing the visibility and understanding of the company's value in the financial market.

Francesco Merone, CFO of SG Company, said, "The decision to rely on Intermonte in specialized management on the stock and company valuation is due both to the need to make us known and appreciated by an audience of investors that in recent years we have not been able to intercept and to the desire to explore new ways of working and confront ourselves with first-rate professionals like them. We are very confident that the development plans we are making will be increasingly understood, integrated and in line with market values."

SG Company's stock is up 0.8 percent at EUR0.27 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

