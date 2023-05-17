Advanced search
    SGC   IT0005337172

SG COMPANY S.P.A.

(SGC)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-17 am EDT
0.2940 EUR   -2.97%
12:44pSG Company finalizes acquisition of Louder Italia and FMA Group
AN
05/09SG Company acquires a majority stake in FMA Group
AN
05/09SG Company S.p.A. signed a binding agreement to acquire 60.92% stake in Gruppo Fma Srl for €1 million.
CI
SG Company finalizes acquisition of Louder Italia and FMA Group

05/17/2023 | 12:44pm EDT
(Alliance News) - SG Company Società Benefit Spa announced Wednesday that it has finalized, through a notarized deed, the purchase of 26 percent of the share capital of Louder Italia Srl -- reaching an absolute majority stake of 51 percent of the share capital -- and 60.92 percent of the share capital of Gruppo FMA Srl.

In relation to the transaction with Louder Italia, SG Company acquires an additional 26% of the share capital, in addition to the 25% stake in the share capital of Louder Italia Srl previously acquired on July 15, 2022, through the direct purchase and sale of shares owned by the shareholders for a total consideration of EUR353,771.46.

On the other hand, in relation to the acquisition of the majority stake in Gruppo FMA, SG Company will pay the established countervalue by June 30, 2023, amounting to EUR1 million, determined on the basis of the normalized average Ebitda of the last three fiscal years to which the average negative NFP of the last 12 months was added.

As of Dec. 31, 2022, Louder Italia and FMA Group had revenues of about EUR5.5 million and EUR2.9 million, respectively.

SG closed down 3.0 percent to EUR0.29 per share on Wednesday.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

