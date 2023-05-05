SG Company has purchased more than 60,000 of its own shares

(Alliance News) - SG Company Società Benefit Spa on Friday reported that in the period from May 2 to May 5, it purchased 60,750 of its own shares at an average gross price of about EUR0.3147 per share and a total value of EUR19,119.54.

The company directly holds 1.0 million of its own shares, accounting for 3.4 percent of its share capital.

SG Company ended Friday's session in the green by 2.2 percent at EUR0.33 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.