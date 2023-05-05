Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. SG Company S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGC   IT0005337172

SG COMPANY S.P.A.

(SGC)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-05 am EDT
0.3270 EUR   +2.19%
01:36pSG Company has purchased more than 60,000 of its own shares
AN
04/26ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: UCapital 24 still on a roll.
AN
04/03SG Co buys minority stake Kampaay with two capital increases
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SG Company has purchased more than 60,000 of its own shares

05/05/2023 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - SG Company Società Benefit Spa on Friday reported that in the period from May 2 to May 5, it purchased 60,750 of its own shares at an average gross price of about EUR0.3147 per share and a total value of EUR19,119.54.

The company directly holds 1.0 million of its own shares, accounting for 3.4 percent of its share capital.

SG Company ended Friday's session in the green by 2.2 percent at EUR0.33 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about SG COMPANY S.P.A.
01:36pSG Company has purchased more than 60,000 of its own shares
AN
04/26ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: UCapital 24 still on a roll..
AN
04/03SG Co buys minority stake Kampaay with two capital increases
AN
03/31SG returns to profit in 2022; strong increase in revenue
AN
03/29SG Company rises to 51 percent stake in Louder Italia
AN
03/29SG Company S.p.A. signed an agreement to acquire additional 26% stake in Louder Italia ..
CI
03/20Europeans recovering; Terna tops the Mib.
AN
03/20Mib down, sank by banks; oil also hurt
AN
03/17SG Co, order book since the beginning of the year up 43% from 2022
AN
03/01SG Company, Maria Guadalupe Lucasevich joins Synergy
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 20,8 M 22,9 M 22,9 M
Net income 2022 0,20 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
Net Debt 2022 0,30 M 0,33 M 0,33 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,97 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart SG COMPANY S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
SG Company S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SG COMPANY S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,32 €
Average target price 0,82 €
Spread / Average Target 156%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Davide Ferruccio Verdesca Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Merone Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Luca Rubini Director-Administration
Carlo Altomonte Independent Director
Luigi Spinolo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SG COMPANY S.P.A.18.96%11
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA14.81%18 715
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.7.54%17 501
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.136.24%15 233
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.5.99%14 795
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.4.05%13 210
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer