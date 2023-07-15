SG Finserve Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported revenue was INR 348.4 million compared to INR 0.363 million a year ago. Net income was INR 156.4 million compared to net loss of INR 8.21 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.77 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 1.64 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.84 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 1.64 a year ago.

