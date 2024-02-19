SG Fleet Group Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended December 31, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was AUD 550.63 million compared to AUD 531.46 million a year ago. Revenue was AUD 557.43 million compared to AUD 534.53 million a year ago.

Net income was AUD 45.53 million compared to AUD 41.95 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.1331 compared to AUD 0.1227 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.1324 compared to AUD 0.122 a year ago.