SGL CARBON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 22, 2024
Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/investor-relations/publikationen-news-kennzahlen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 22, 2024
Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/en/investor-relations/publications-news-key-figures/

Language: English
Company: SGL CARBON SE
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.sglcarbon.com

 
