EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SGL CARBON SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

SGL CARBON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



15.03.2024 / 14:11 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SGL CARBON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 22, 2024

Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/investor-relations/publikationen-news-kennzahlen/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 22, 2024

Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/en/investor-relations/publications-news-key-figures/



15.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

