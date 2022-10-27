Advanced search
    SGL   DE0007235301

SGL CARBON SE

(SGL)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:14 2022-10-27 am EDT
6.953 EUR   +6.97%
SGL CARBON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
09/22SGL CARBON : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
09/20SGL Carbon SE(XTRA:SGL) added to Germany SDAX (Total Return) Index
CI
AFR: SGL CARBON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10/27/2022 | 08:55am EDT
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SGL CARBON SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SGL CARBON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

27.10.2022 / 14:53 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SGL CARBON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 03, 2022
Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/investor-relations/publikationen-news-kennzahlen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 03, 2022
Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/en/investor-relations/publications-news-key-figures/

27.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SGL CARBON SE
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.sglcarbon.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1473805  27.10.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
