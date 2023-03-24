AGM: SGL Carbon SE: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in www.sglcarbon.com/hauptversammlung on 09.05.2023 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS-News: SGL Carbon SE
/ Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting
SGL Carbon SE: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in www.sglcarbon.com/hauptversammlung on 09.05.2023 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
24.03.2023 / 15:06 CET/CEST
Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock
Companies Act), transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
24.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SGL Carbon SE
|
|Söhnleinstr. 8
|
|65201 Wiesbaden
|
|Germany
|E-mail:
|HV2023@sglcarbon.com
|Internet:
|https://www.sglcarbon.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007235301 , DE000A32VP73
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1592161 24.03.2023 CET/CEST