Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SGL Carbon SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGL   DE0007235301

SGL CARBON SE

(SGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:47:27 2023-03-24 am EDT
8.140 EUR   +1.06%
10:08aAgm : SGL Carbon SE: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in www.sglcarbon.com/hauptversammlung on 09.05.2023 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03/23SGL Carbon remains cautious due to rising costs - share price declines
DP
03/23Transcript : SGL Carbon SE, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 23, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AGM: SGL Carbon SE: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in www.sglcarbon.com/hauptversammlung on 09.05.2023 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/24/2023 | 10:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: SGL Carbon SE / Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting
SGL Carbon SE: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in www.sglcarbon.com/hauptversammlung on 09.05.2023 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.03.2023 / 15:06 CET/CEST
Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act), transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SGL Carbon SE announces the convening of the General Meeting. Please find
the full text of the announcement here:

English: https://dgap.hv.eqs.com/230312027687/en/HV 2023 - Tagesordnung_5_E zu 11 final.pdf

24.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SGL Carbon SE
Söhnleinstr. 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
E-mail: HV2023@sglcarbon.com
Internet: https://www.sglcarbon.com
ISIN: DE0007235301 , DE000A32VP73

 
End of News EQS News Service

1592161  24.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1592161&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about SGL CARBON SE
10:08aAgm : SGL Carbon SE: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in www.sglcarbo..
EQ
03/23SGL Carbon remains cautious due to rising costs - share price declines
DP
03/23Transcript : SGL Carbon SE, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 23, 2023
CI
03/23Carbon fiber specialist SGL Carbon expects rising costs
DP
03/23Carbon fiber specialist SGL Carbon presents annual figures
DP
03/08Sgl Carbon : welcomes trade minister in Muir of Ord as recruitment drive continues
PU
02/17Tex Tech Industries, Inc. acquired operating assets of Gardena, California site and cer..
CI
02/16Sgl Carbon : sold its business activities at the Gardena site (USA)
PU
02/15SGL CARBON : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
02/14SGL Carbon Chairwoman to Step Down in May
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SGL CARBON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 152 M 1 255 M 1 255 M
Net income 2022 76,2 M 83,0 M 83,0 M
Net Debt 2022 149 M 162 M 162 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 985 M 1 073 M 1 073 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 4 755
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart SGL CARBON SE
Duration : Period :
SGL Carbon SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGL CARBON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,06 €
Average target price 8,92 €
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torsten Derr Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Dippold Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Chairman-Supervisory Board
Edwin Eichler Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Denoke Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SGL CARBON SE16.23%1 073
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO.,LTD1.02%13 183
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.7.19%6 358
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-13.36%5 583
AURUBIS AG8.80%3 942
IMERYS8.97%3 647
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer