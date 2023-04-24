Berenberg upgrades SGL Carbon to 'Buy' - Target raised to 11 euros

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Private bank Berenberg has upgraded SGL Carbon from "hold" to "buy" and raised its price target from 8.50 to 11.00 euros. Thanks to significantly reduced costs and debt as well as increased advance payments from customers, the carbon fiber specialist has more room to expand production capacity in its highest-margin business with specialty graphite products for high-temperature processes, analyst Thomas Junghanns wrote in a research note released Monday. He raised his margin expectations. He added that the new management has successfully aligned the company in recent years./gl/mis

Publication of the original study: 23.04.2023 / 14:15 / GMT First disclosure of the original study: Date not specified in study / Time not specified in study / Time zone not specified in study