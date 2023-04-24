Advanced search
    SGL   DE0007235301

SGL CARBON SE

(SGL)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:21:21 2023-04-24 am EDT
8.843 EUR   +3.43%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Berenberg upgrades SGL Carbon to 'Buy' - Target raised to 11 euros

04/24/2023 | 03:35am EDT
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Private bank Berenberg has upgraded SGL Carbon from "hold" to "buy" and raised its price target from 8.50 to 11.00 euros. Thanks to significantly reduced costs and debt as well as increased advance payments from customers, the carbon fiber specialist has more room to expand production capacity in its highest-margin business with specialty graphite products for high-temperature processes, analyst Thomas Junghanns wrote in a research note released Monday. He raised his margin expectations. He added that the new management has successfully aligned the company in recent years./gl/mis

Publication of the original study: 23.04.2023 / 14:15 / GMT First disclosure of the original study: Date not specified in study / Time not specified in study / Time zone not specified in study


© dpa-AFX 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SGL CARBON SE
Financials
Sales 2023 1 148 M 1 260 M 1 260 M
Net income 2023 69,4 M 76,2 M 76,2 M
Net Debt 2023 89,7 M 98,5 M 98,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 045 M 1 148 M 1 148 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
EV / Sales 2024 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 4 760
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart SGL CARBON SE
Duration : Period :
SGL Carbon SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGL CARBON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,55 €
Average target price 8,92 €
Spread / Average Target 4,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torsten Derr Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Dippold Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Chairman-Supervisory Board
Edwin Eichler Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Denoke Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SGL CARBON SE23.38%1 148
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO.,LTD-3.81%12 417
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.-2.54%5 753
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-16.97%5 293
AURUBIS AG12.13%4 095
YUNNAN COPPER CO.,LTD13.02%3 860
