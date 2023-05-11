Advanced search
    SGL   DE0007235301

SGL CARBON SE

(SGL)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:21:06 2023-05-11 am EDT
8.925 EUR   -1.82%
8.925 EUR   -1.82%
10:08aDd : SGL CARBON SE: Dr. Torsten Derr, buy
EQ
05/09Dd : SGL CARBON SE: Dr. Torsten Derr, buy
EQ
05/09Berenberg raises target for SGL Carbon to 11.40 euros - 'Buy'.
DP
DD: SGL CARBON SE: Dr. Torsten Derr, buy

05/11/2023 | 10:08am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.05.2023 / 16:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Torsten
Last name(s): Derr

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
In the initial announcement the figures for the aggregated volume and the price in section 4d) were interchanged.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SGL CARBON SE

b) LEI
52990038IB31TYK07X63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007235301

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.63 EUR 2114.35 EUR
8.635 EUR 10301.555 EUR
8.64 EUR 3810.24 EUR
8.645 EUR 4797.975 EUR
8.65 EUR 3209.15 EUR
8.655 EUR 2890.77 EUR
8.66 EUR 3334.10 EUR
8.665 EUR 34426.045 EUR
8.67 EUR 37601.79 EUR
8.675 EUR 9689.975 EUR
8.68 EUR 425.32 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.6616 EUR 112601.27 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


11.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SGL CARBON SE
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.sglcarbon.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

83141  11.05.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 154 M 1 266 M 1 266 M
Net income 2023 72,3 M 79,4 M 79,4 M
Net Debt 2023 89,7 M 98,5 M 98,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 111 M 1 220 M 1 220 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
EV / Sales 2024 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 4 790
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart SGL CARBON SE
Duration : Period :
SGL Carbon SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGL CARBON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 9,09 €
Average target price 10,24 €
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torsten Derr Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Dippold Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Chairman-Supervisory Board
Edwin Eichler Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Denoke Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SGL CARBON SE31.17%1 220
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO.,LTD-6.09%12 053
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.-11.42%5 199
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-18.86%5 143
CHINA MINMETALS RARE EARTH CO., LTD.1.09%4 703
AURUBIS AG7.86%3 939
