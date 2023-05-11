DD: SGL CARBON SE: Dr. Torsten Derr, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.05.2023 / 16:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Torsten Last name(s): Derr

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment

In the initial announcement the figures for the aggregated volume and the price in section 4d) were interchanged.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SGL CARBON SE

b) LEI

52990038IB31TYK07X63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007235301

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 8.63 EUR 2114.35 EUR 8.635 EUR 10301.555 EUR 8.64 EUR 3810.24 EUR 8.645 EUR 4797.975 EUR 8.65 EUR 3209.15 EUR 8.655 EUR 2890.77 EUR 8.66 EUR 3334.10 EUR 8.665 EUR 34426.045 EUR 8.67 EUR 37601.79 EUR 8.675 EUR 9689.975 EUR 8.68 EUR 425.32 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 8.6616 EUR 112601.27 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

08/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

