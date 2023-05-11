DD: SGL CARBON SE: Dr. Torsten Derr, buy

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
11.05.2023 / 16:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Torsten
|Last name(s):
|Derr
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|In the initial announcement the figures for the aggregated volume and the price in section 4d) were interchanged.
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0007235301
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|8.63 EUR
|2114.35 EUR
|8.635 EUR
|10301.555 EUR
|8.64 EUR
|3810.24 EUR
|8.645 EUR
|4797.975 EUR
|8.65 EUR
|3209.15 EUR
|8.655 EUR
|2890.77 EUR
|8.66 EUR
|3334.10 EUR
|8.665 EUR
|34426.045 EUR
|8.67 EUR
|37601.79 EUR
|8.675 EUR
|9689.975 EUR
|8.68 EUR
|425.32 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|8.6616 EUR
|112601.27 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
11.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SGL CARBON SE
|
|Söhnleinstraße 8
|
|65201 Wiesbaden
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sglcarbon.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
83141 11.05.2023 CET/CEST