  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SGL Carbon SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGL   DE0007235301

SGL CARBON SE

(SGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:53:42 2023-03-27 am EDT
8.375 EUR   +2.63%
09:37aDd : SGL CARBON SE: Thomas Dippold, buy
EQ
03/24Agm : SGL Carbon SE: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in www.sglcarbon.com/hauptversammlung on 09.05.2023 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03/23SGL Carbon remains cautious due to rising costs - share price declines
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: SGL CARBON SE: Thomas Dippold, buy

03/27/2023 | 09:37am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.03.2023 / 15:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Dippold

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SGL CARBON SE

b) LEI
52990038IB31TYK07X63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007235301

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.1716 EUR 99693.52 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.1716 EUR 99693.52 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


27.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SGL CARBON SE
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.sglcarbon.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

82017  27.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1593447&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 185 M 1 274 M 1 274 M
Net income 2023 65,1 M 70,1 M 70,1 M
Net Debt 2023 103 M 110 M 110 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 0,25%
Capitalization 998 M 1 073 M 1 073 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
EV / Sales 2024 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 4 760
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart SGL CARBON SE
Duration : Period :
SGL Carbon SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGL CARBON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,16 €
Average target price 8,92 €
Spread / Average Target 9,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torsten Derr Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Dippold Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Chairman-Supervisory Board
Edwin Eichler Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Denoke Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SGL CARBON SE17.75%1 073
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO.,LTD0.79%13 059
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.7.19%6 326
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-13.97%5 504
AURUBIS AG6.36%3 806
IMERYS5.78%3 496
