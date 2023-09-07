SGL Carbon at a glance

ODDO BHF Corporate Conference

Thomas Dippold I Frankfurt I September 6, 2023

Content

  1. Our business model at a glance
  2. Transformation years 2021 and 2022
  3. Details on H1 2023 results
  4. Current challenges and opportunities
  5. Outlook 2023
  6. Mid-termexpectations
  7. Summary
  8. Backup

1 Our business model at a glance

"Expert for products and solutions based on carbon and graphite"

Key figures 2022

SALES

EBITDA pre

Net financial debt

BEFORE NON-RECURRING ITEMS

€1,135.9m

€172.8m

€170.8m

FY 2021: €1,007.0m

FY 2021: €140.0m

FY 2021: €206.3m

EMPLOYEESSITES

4,760

29 sites in

Europe, North America, Asia

SGL business units - innovative, unique and leading in focus markets

Graphite Solutions

Process Technology

Carbon Fibers

Composite Solutions

  • Tailor-madeproducts based on synthetic graphite
  • Strategic supplier for premium
    Semiconductor ("Power electronics") as well as LED and
    Solar applications
  • Equipment and know-how specialist for chemical industry to handle corrosive material
  • Acrylic fibers, carbon fibers, textiles, prepregs, preforms
  • Transformation from automotive supplier to wind energy and higher margin applications
  • Tailor-madeproducts based on carbon- and glass fibers
  • Specialist in automotive composite components e.g.
    • Battery cases for electric cars
    • Leaf springs

Sales (FY 2022 mEUR)

512.2

106.3

347.2

153.1

EBITDApre (FY 2022 mEUR)

118.5

9.9

43.2

20.0

