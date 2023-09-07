SGL Carbon at a glance
ODDO BHF Corporate Conference
Thomas Dippold I Frankfurt I September 6, 2023
1 Our business model at a glance
"Expert for products and solutions based on carbon and graphite"
Key figures 2022
SALES
EBITDA pre
Net financial debt
BEFORE NON-RECURRING ITEMS
€1,135.9m
€172.8m
€170.8m
FY 2021: €1,007.0m
FY 2021: €140.0m
FY 2021: €206.3m
EMPLOYEESSITES
4,760
29 sites in
Europe, North America, Asia
SGL business units - innovative, unique and leading in focus markets
Graphite Solutions
Process Technology
Carbon Fibers
Composite Solutions
- Tailor-madeproducts based on synthetic graphite
- Strategic supplier for premium
Semiconductor ("Power electronics") as well as LED and
Solar applications
- Equipment and know-how specialist for chemical industry to handle corrosive material
- Acrylic fibers, carbon fibers, textiles, prepregs, preforms
- Transformation from automotive supplier to wind energy and higher margin applications
- Tailor-madeproducts based on carbon- and glass fibers
- Specialist in automotive composite components e.g.
- Battery cases for electric cars
- Leaf springs
Sales (FY 2022 mEUR)
512.2
106.3
347.2
153.1
EBITDApre (FY 2022 mEUR)
118.5
9.9
43.2
20.0
5
