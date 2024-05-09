SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer of products and solutions based on carbon fibers and specialty graphites. It operates through three segments: Composites-Fibers & Materials (CFM), Graphite Materials & Systems (GMS) and Corporate. The Company serves industries, including chemicals, textile fibers, industrial applications, energy and mobility. The CFM segment includes materials business based on carbon fibers. The CFM segment focuses on developing composite materials and associated components mainly for automotive, wind energy and aerospace industries. The GMS segment offers a range of customized graphite-based products. The GMS segment focuses on products made of synthetic graphite and expanded graphites for industrial applications, machine components and products for semiconductor industry, composites and process technology. The Corporate segment includes research activities. The Company has over 30 production sites in Europe, Asia and North America.