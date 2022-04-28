DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SGL CARBON SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

SGL CARBON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



28.04.2022 / 15:55

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 05, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 05, 2022

Address:

SGL CARBON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 05, 2022Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/investor-relations/publikationen-news-kennzahlen/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 05, 2022Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/en/investor-relations/publications-news-key-figures/

28.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

