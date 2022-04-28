Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SGL Carbon SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGL   DE0007235301

SGL CARBON SE

(SGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/28 10:17:53 am EDT
5.123 EUR   +1.15%
09:57aSGL CARBON SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
04/13JEC WORLD 2022 : SGL Carbon presents carbon fiber materials and fiber composite solutions for automotive series production and industrial applications
PU
03/30SGL CARBON SE : Termination of a heritable building right to a non-operating property
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SGL CARBON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04/28/2022 | 09:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SGL CARBON SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SGL CARBON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

28.04.2022 / 15:55
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SGL CARBON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2022
Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/investor-relations/publikationen-news-kennzahlen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2022
Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/en/investor-relations/publications-news-key-figures/

28.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SGL CARBON SE
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.sglcarbon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1338841  28.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1338841&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about SGL CARBON SE
09:57aSGL CARBON SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quart..
EQ
04/13JEC WORLD 2022 : SGL Carbon presents carbon fiber materials and fiber composite solutions ..
PU
03/30SGL CARBON SE : Termination of a heritable building right to a non-operating property
EQ
03/25SGL CARBON : Congratulations to our apprentices in Meitingen and Bonn on their successful ..
PU
03/24TRANSCRIPT : SGL Carbon SE, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 24, 2022
CI
03/24SGL Carbon SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/24SGL CARBON : Initiated transformation shows effect in sales and earnings 2021 – SGL ..
PU
03/18SGL CARBON : supports "DigitalSchoolStory" project at Meitingen secondary school
PU
02/11SGL CARBON : CO2 reduction of 50% by 2025
PU
02/08SGL CARBON : Anniversary year for SIGRAFLEX
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SGL CARBON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 026 M 1 081 M 1 081 M
Net income 2022 36,2 M 38,1 M 38,1 M
Net Debt 2022 189 M 199 M 199 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 619 M 653 M 653 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 4 680
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart SGL CARBON SE
Duration : Period :
SGL Carbon SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGL CARBON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,07 €
Average target price 7,07 €
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torsten Derr Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Dippold Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Chairman-Supervisory Board
Edwin Eichler Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Denoke Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SGL CARBON SE-34.14%653
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD-31.26%14 117
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-25.09%5 137
AURUBIS AG26.56%5 126
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.-22.37%3 960
IMERYS3.61%3 375