SGL CARBON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SGL CARBON SE
31.08.2023 / 12:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name: SGL CARBON SE Street: Söhnleinstraße 8 Postal code: 65201 City: Wiesbaden Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 52990038IB31TYK07X63 2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.25 % 7.27 % 7.53 % 122341478 Previous notification 0.25 % 7.29 % 7.54 % / 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In % Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007235301 0 310166 0 % 0.25 % Total 310166 0.25 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right To Recall Open 6206549 5.07 % Right Of Use Open 146685 0.12 % Convertible Bond 28.06.2028 803122 0.66 % Total 7156356 5.85 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Swap 22.08.2033 Cash 1742198 1.42 % Total 1742198 1.42 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % % Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % % Goldman Sachs International Bank % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % % Goldman Sachs International % % % 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
31.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English Company: SGL CARBON SE Söhnleinstraße 8 65201 Wiesbaden Germany Internet: www.sglcarbon.com
End of News EQS News Service
1716159 31.08.2023 CET/CEST
SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer of products and solutions based on carbon fibers and specialty graphites. It operates through three segments: Composites-Fibers & Materials (CFM), Graphite Materials & Systems (GMS) and Corporate. The Company serves industries, including chemicals, textile fibers, industrial applications, energy and mobility. The CFM segment includes materials business based on carbon fibers. The CFM segment focuses on developing composite materials and associated components mainly for automotive, wind energy and aerospace industries. The GMS segment offers a range of customized graphite-based products. The GMS segment focuses on products made of synthetic graphite and expanded graphites for industrial applications, machine components and products for semiconductor industry, composites and process technology. The Corporate segment includes research activities. The Company has over 30 production sites in Europe, Asia and North America.
