Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SGL Carbon SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGL   DE0007235301

SGL CARBON SE

(SGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/08 01:59:27 pm
5.95 EUR   -1.16%
02:02pSGL CARBON : Anniversary year for SIGRAFLEX
PU
02/02SGL CARBON : ESG in focus
PU
01/26SGL CARBON : Rüdiger Krieger as new plant manager of Meitingen
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SGL Carbon : Anniversary year for SIGRAFLEX

02/08/2022 | 02:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SIGRAFLEX is our product brand for flexible graphite for use as a versatile and reliable sealing material for the chemical industry and many other sectors as well as high-temperature applications. Flexible graphite is produced from high-purity natural graphite, which is mixed with a highly oxidizing acid to produce a graphite intercalation compound and then thermally treated and compressed to graphite foil.

In 1972, the official opening of the first graphite foil line took place in Meitingen and the brand was registered with the German Patent Office by one of SGL Carbon's predecessor companies, SIGRI Elektrographit GmbH. An overview of the most important milestones of the product brand can be found for the anniversary year on our website at: 50 years of SIGRAFLEX®

"To date, we are established and valued as a quality leader in our industry with our solutions and the SIGRAFLEX brands stands worldwide for safety and reliability. With the two production sites in Meitingen, Germany, and Valencia/CA, USA, we ensure security of supply for our customers around the world," explains Olympia Riehl, Head of the Product Segment Expanded Graphite at SGL Carbon.

In addition, many innovations characterize the long history of the product segment. Now and again the SIGRAFLEX team has set benchmarks with new products for high-end graphite sealing solutions - from SIGRAFLEX UNIVERSAL to SIGRAFLEX HOCHDRUCK, followed by SIGRAFLEX MF® and SIGRAFLEX APX2® up to the TA Luft compliant PRO variants and our SIGRAFLEX APX2 yarn.

More information about the applications can be found here: www.sigraflex.com.

Disclaimer

SGL Carbon SE published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 19:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SGL CARBON SE
02:02pSGL CARBON : Anniversary year for SIGRAFLEX
PU
02/02SGL CARBON : ESG in focus
PU
01/26SGL CARBON : Rüdiger Krieger as new plant manager of Meitingen
PU
2021Altech Chemicals Signs Graphite, Silicon Supply MoUs for Proposed Battery Materials Pla..
MT
2021SGL CARBON : Excellent trainees at SGL Carbon in Bonn
PU
2021SGL CARBON : receives SPE Innovation Award for glass fiber leaf spring
PU
2021SGL CARBON : Baader Bank reiterates its Sell rating
MD
2021SGL CARBON : Kepler Cheuvreux maintains a Sell rating
MD
2021TRANSCRIPT : SGL Carbon SE, Q3 2021 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2021
CI
2021SGL Carbon SE Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SGL CARBON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 989 M 1 130 M 1 130 M
Net income 2021 33,1 M 37,8 M 37,8 M
Net Debt 2021 210 M 240 M 240 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 736 M 841 M 841 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 4 678
Free-Float -
Chart SGL CARBON SE
Duration : Period :
SGL Carbon SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGL CARBON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,02 €
Average target price 7,67 €
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torsten Derr Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Dippold Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Chairman-Supervisory Board
Edwin Eichler Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Denoke Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SGL CARBON SE-21.72%841
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD-6.64%19 780
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-20.47%5 350
AURUBIS AG9.11%4 791
GUANGDONG JIAYUAN TECHNOLOGY CO.LTD.-3.89%4 444
IMERYS10.40%3 906