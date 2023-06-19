|
SGL Carbon : Company Presentation
Strong track record in all key figures after successful transformation
in mEUR
Sales
+23.5%
1.136
919 1.007
2020 2021 2022
38.5% Equity Ratio
FY 2021: 27%
EBITDApre
+86.2%
173
140
93
2020 2021 2022
29 sites in Europe, North America, and Asia
Net financial debt
-40.4%
287
206
171
2020 2021 2022
4,760
employees
SGL's business units: innovative, unique and leading in focus markets
|
Graphite Solutions
|
Process Technology
|
Carbon Fibers
|
Composite Solutions
|
Wafer
|
Heat exchanger
|
Carbon fiber
|
Semiconductor
|
Industrial applications
|
Renewable energy
|
|
|
Sales (FY 2022 in mEUR)
|
512.2
|
106.3
|
347.2
|
|
EBITDApre (FY 2022 in mEUR)
|
118.5
|
9.9
|
43.2
|
|
|
EBITDApre Margin (FY 2022)
|
23.1%
|
9.3%
|
12.4%
Battery case
Electric mobility
153.1
20.0
13.1%
Q1 2023 Results
"Strong business performance and successful refinancing"
Q1 2023: Solid financials and growth in most of our focus markets; new ESG-linked RCF &Term Loan Facility
|
283.7
|
EBITDApre
|
mEUR Group
|
increase of
|
sales 4.7% up -
|
+9.0%
|
driven by semi
|
to 40.1
|
customers
|
mEUR
|
Net financial debt at
174.2 mEUR,
stable leverage ratio of 1.0
Equity Ratio at
39.5%
(31.12.2022
38.5%)
New ESG- linked RCF (100 mEUR)
&
Term Loan Facility (75 mEUR)
Increasing demand from semiconductor industry - especially SiC drives significant growth in GS
Higher capex in 2023 to increase production capacities in GS
Continuous growth lead to positive business development in PT & CS sales: PT (+26.1%) & CS (+11.2%)
CF affected by temporary downturn in wind industry
Confirmation of sales and earnings forecast
Guidance 2023:
Sales: previous year level
EBITDApre: between 160 - 180 mEUR
|
