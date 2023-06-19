Advanced search
    SGL   DE0007235301

SGL CARBON SE

(SGL)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:38:17 2023-06-19 am EDT
8.578 EUR   -0.37%
04:12aSgl Carbon : Company Presentation
06/06Deutsche Bank : 27th Annual European Leveraged Finance Conference, June 6, 2023
06/06Deutsche Bank : 27th Annual European Leveraged Finance Conference, 6. Juni 2023
SGL Carbon : Company Presentation

06/19/2023 | 04:12am EDT
SGL Carbon SE

Strong track record in all key figures after successful transformation

in mEUR

Sales

+23.5%

1.136

919 1.007

2020 2021 2022

38.5% Equity Ratio

FY 2021: 27%

EBITDApre

+86.2%

173

140

93

2020 2021 2022

29 sites in Europe, North America, and Asia

Net financial debt

-40.4%

287

206

171

2020 2021 2022

4,760

employees

2

SGL's business units: innovative, unique and leading in focus markets

Graphite Solutions

Process Technology

Carbon Fibers

Composite Solutions

Wafer

Heat exchanger

Carbon fiber

Semiconductor

Industrial applications

Renewable energy

Sales (FY 2022 in mEUR)

512.2

106.3

347.2

EBITDApre (FY 2022 in mEUR)

118.5

9.9

43.2

EBITDApre Margin (FY 2022)

23.1%

9.3%

12.4%

Battery case

Electric mobility

153.1

20.0

13.1%

3

Q1 2023 Results

"Strong business performance and successful refinancing"

Q1 2023: Solid financials and growth in most of our focus markets; new ESG-linked RCF &Term Loan Facility

Financials

Business

Outlook

283.7

EBITDApre

mEUR Group

increase of

sales 4.7% up -

+9.0%

driven by semi

to 40.1

customers

mEUR

Net financial debt at

174.2 mEUR,

stable leverage ratio of 1.0

Equity Ratio at

39.5%

(31.12.2022

38.5%)

New ESG- linked RCF (100 mEUR)

&

Term Loan Facility (75 mEUR)

Increasing demand from semiconductor industry - especially SiC drives significant growth in GS

Higher capex in 2023 to increase production capacities in GS

Continuous growth lead to positive business development in PT & CS sales: PT (+26.1%) & CS (+11.2%)

CF affected by temporary downturn in wind industry

Confirmation of sales and earnings forecast

Guidance 2023:

Sales: previous year level

EBITDApre: between 160 - 180 mEUR

5

Disclaimer

SGL Carbon SE published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 142 M 1 247 M 1 247 M
Net income 2023 73,7 M 80,5 M 80,5 M
Net Debt 2023 85,4 M 93,2 M 93,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 053 M 1 150 M 1 150 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
EV / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 4 790
Free-Float 45,7%
Managers and Directors
Torsten Derr Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Dippold Chief Financial Officer
Frank Richter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Edwin Eichler Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Denoke Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SGL CARBON SE24.24%1 150
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO.,LTD-14.97%10 618
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-17.41%5 093
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.-15.22%4 842
CHINA RARE EARTH RESOURCES AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-5.47%4 279
AURUBIS AG9.40%3 976
