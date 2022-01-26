SGL Carbon : Rüdiger Krieger as new plant manager of Meitingen

As of January 17, 2022, Rüdiger Krieger has succeeded Markus Partik as manager of the SGL Carbon site in Meitingen. In addition, he also took over the management of SGL Carbon's global corporate function Production Technology, Safety and Environment (PTSE).

Mr. Krieger holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Applied Sciences in Ulm and a Master of Business Administration in Leadership Development. He comes to our company with many years of international experience in manufacturing, lean and transformation management. Before joining SGL Carbon, he held various management positions at ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Robert Bosch GmbH.