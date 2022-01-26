Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SGL Carbon SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGL   DE0007235301

SGL CARBON SE

(SGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

SGL Carbon : Rüdiger Krieger as new plant manager of Meitingen

01/26/2022 | 11:47am EST
As of January 17, 2022, Rüdiger Krieger has succeeded Markus Partik as manager of the SGL Carbon site in Meitingen. In addition, he also took over the management of SGL Carbon's global corporate function Production Technology, Safety and Environment (PTSE).

Mr. Krieger holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Applied Sciences in Ulm and a Master of Business Administration in Leadership Development. He comes to our company with many years of international experience in manufacturing, lean and transformation management. Before joining SGL Carbon, he held various management positions at ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Disclaimer

SGL Carbon SE published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 16:46:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SGL CARBON SE
Financials
Sales 2021 989 M 1 115 M 1 115 M
Net income 2021 33,1 M 37,3 M 37,3 M
Net Debt 2021 210 M 236 M 236 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 741 M 836 M 835 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 4 678
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends SGL CARBON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,06 €
Average target price 7,63 €
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torsten Derr Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Dippold Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Chairman-Supervisory Board
Edwin Eichler Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Denoke Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SGL CARBON SE-21.20%836
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD-5.58%20 105
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-21.27%5 324
AURUBIS AG7.97%4 681
GUANGDONG JIAYUAN TECHNOLOGY CO.LTD.-0.80%4 610
IMERYS5.04%3 668