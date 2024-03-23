Stock SGL SGL CARBON SE
SGL Carbon SE

Equities

SGL

DE0007235301

Electrical Components & Equipment

Market Closed - Xetra
 12:35:28 2024-03-22 pm EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
6.53 EUR +5.32% Intraday chart for SGL Carbon SE +7.05% +0.31%
01:16pm SGL CARBON SE : Delivering against all the odds Alphavalue
Mar. 22 SGL Carbon cautious about 2024 - possible sale of division DP
Latest news about SGL Carbon SE

SGL CARBON SE : Delivering against all the odds Alphavalue
SGL Carbon cautious about 2024 - possible sale of division DP
SGL CARBON : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies ZD
Transcript : SGL Carbon SE, 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 22, 2024
SGL Carbon SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
SGL Carbon looks cautiously to 2024 and hopes for sale of division DP
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 21.03.2024 - 15:15 DP
SGL Carbon CEO Derr does not want to extend contract DP
SGL CARBON : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
Global markets live: Domino's Pizza, Walt Disney, Broadcom, Ryanair, Exxon Mobil, Goldman Sachs... Our Logo
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 26.02.2024 - 15:15 DP
SGL Carbon examines sale of carbon fiber business - share price rises DP
SGL CARBON : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating ZD
Germany's SGL Carbon Reviews Strategic Options for Carbon Fibers Operations MT
SGL Carbon examines sale of carbon fiber business DP
SGL Carbon Evaluates Strategic Options for the Business Unit Carbon Fibers CI
SGL CARBON : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating ZD
SGL CARBON SE : A bit like a four-wheel-drive car Alphavalue
SGL CARBON : Berenberg remains its Buy rating ZD
Deutsche Bank lowers target for SGL Carbon to 11.70 euros - 'Buy' DP
SGL CARBON : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating ZD
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 02.11.2023 - 15.15 hrs. DP
Weak wind industry hurts SGL Carbon's figures DP
Transcript : SGL Carbon SE, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2023
SGL Carbon SE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI

Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer of products and solutions based on carbon fibers and specialty graphites. It operates through three segments: Composites-Fibers & Materials (CFM), Graphite Materials & Systems (GMS) and Corporate. The Company serves industries, including chemicals, textile fibers, industrial applications, energy and mobility. The CFM segment includes materials business based on carbon fibers. The CFM segment focuses on developing composite materials and associated components mainly for automotive, wind energy and aerospace industries. The GMS segment offers a range of customized graphite-based products. The GMS segment focuses on products made of synthetic graphite and expanded graphites for industrial applications, machine components and products for semiconductor industry, composites and process technology. The Corporate segment includes research activities. The Company has over 30 production sites in Europe, Asia and North America.
Electrical Components & Equipment
2024-05-06 - Tank Tech Conference
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for SGL Carbon SE

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
6.53 EUR
Average target price
10.08 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+54.36%
Sector Other Electrical Components & Equipment

1st Jan change Capi.
SGL CARBON SE Stock SGL Carbon SE
+0.31% 863M
SIEMENS AG Stock Siemens AG
+3.23% 149B
EATON CORPORATION PLC Stock Eaton Corporation plc
+31.46% 127B
KEYENCE CORPORATION Stock Keyence Corporation
+15.63% 115B
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. Stock Emerson Electric Co.
+15.53% 64.29B
AMETEK, INC. Stock AMETEK, Inc.
+11.07% 42.35B
WEG S.A. Stock WEG S.A.
+7.67% 33.43B
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC. Stock Rockwell Automation, Inc.
-7.76% 32.82B
VERTIV HOLDINGS CO Stock Vertiv Holdings Co
+71.77% 31.51B
DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC. Stock Delta Electronics, Inc.
+14.19% 29.06B
Other Electrical Components & Equipment
