  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  SGL Carbon SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGL   DE0007235301

SGL CARBON SE

(SGL)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:12:17 2023-06-21 am EDT
7.990 EUR   -5.72%
SGL Carbon places convertible bond - major shareholder participates

06/21/2023 | 09:50am EDT
WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - SGL Carbon has raised fresh financial resources through a convertible bond issue. The carbon fiber specialist placed new bonds with a total nominal value of 118.7 million euros in an accelerated offering, the group announced on Wednesday. Among the subscribers is major shareholder Skion, the investment company of entrepreneur Susanne Klatten, which last held 28.5 percent.

The carbon fiber specialist intends to use the proceeds of the convertible bond, among other things, to refinance an existing bond that matures in 2024. In addition, the Group's gross debt is to be reduced.

SGL had announced the capital measure in the morning, after which the share came under strong pressure and fell to a low since March. In the afternoon, the stock was still down almost 7 percent at 7.88 euros. The convertible bond had reportedly been offered exclusively to institutional investors outside the United States of America by way of an accelerated procedure.

The new bonds are convertible into up to 12.2 million no-par-value shares. With approximately 122.3 million shares currently outstanding, this corresponds to a capital increase of approximately 10 percent in the event of conversion. In the transaction, the conversion price was ultimately set at a 25 percent premium to the volume-weighted average price of SGL shares - based on the period between the start of the placement and the pricing of the offer. This value thus came out at the upper end of the planned range. The interest rate on the convertible bond due after five years (2028) is 5.75 percent, which is the middle of the targeted range./tav/stk/nas


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 142 M 1 245 M 1 245 M
Net income 2023 73,7 M 80,4 M 80,4 M
Net Debt 2023 85,4 M 93,1 M 93,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 036 M 1 130 M 1 130 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
EV / Sales 2024 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 4 790
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart SGL CARBON SE
Duration : Period :
SGL Carbon SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGL CARBON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,48 €
Average target price 11,98 €
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torsten Derr Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Dippold Chief Financial Officer
Frank Richter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Edwin Eichler Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Denoke Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SGL CARBON SE22.29%1 130
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO.,LTD-15.71%10 442
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-20.00%4 894
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.-17.12%4 695
CHINA RARE EARTH RESOURCES AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-7.94%4 134
AURUBIS AG4.24%3 782
