Content
- Our business model at a glance
- Details on Q1 2024 results
- Main growth segment: Semiconductors
- Strategic Review Business Unit Carbon Fibers
- Outlook 2024
- Mid-termexpectations and summary
2
1 Our business model at a glance
"Expert for products and solutions based on carbon and graphite"
Summary FY 2023 and look into the future
Financials
Business
Outlook
1,089.1 mEUR
GS, PT and CS
Guidance 2024:
Group sales. 4.1%
Equity Ratio
with record
CF burdened by
collapse of
Sales on previous year level
down - driven by strong demand in GS, PT, CS -
at 41.1%
(31.12.2022:
38.5%)
performance in
2023demand in wind Capacities partly
High utilization
EBITDApre between 160 - 170 mEUR
but weak demand in CF
rates
idled
Mid-term plan:
115.8 mEUR
Slight decline of
net financial
EBITDApre by
debt. Further
2.5% to
reduction by
168.4 mEUR
32.2% since
YE 2022
Encouraging development in SiC- based semiconductor business to continue
Focus on growth markets like semiconductor, renewable energy and e-mobility
Increasing demand for graphite components for SiC- based semiconductor industry
Higher investments to increase production capacities
2028 EBITDApre margin target ~19%-21%
4
SGL business units - innovative, unique and leading in focus markets
Graphite Solutions
Process Technology
Carbon Fibers
Composite Solutions
- Tailor-madeproducts based on synthetic graphite
- Strategic supplier for premium
Semiconductor ("Power electronics") as well as LED and
Solar applications
- Equipment and know-how specialist for chemical industry to handle corrosive material
- Acrylic fibers, carbon fibers, textiles, prepregs, preforms
- Transformation from automotive supplier to wind energy and higher margin applications
- Tailor-madeproducts based on carbon- and glass fibers
- Specialist in automotive composite components e.g.
- Battery cases for electric cars
- Leaf springs
Sales (FY 2023 mEUR)
565.7
127.9
224.9
153.9
EBITDApre (FY 2023 mEUR)
134.0
22.4
7.2
22.2
5
Graphite Solutions: Strong growth potential in fast growing markets
Selected products
Wafer
Heater
Rigid / soft felt
Crucibles
Sealing
Graphit Anode Gas diffusion
Vacuum
materials
Material
layers
pumps
Strategy and Outlook
- Well established technology leader in fast growing markets, esp. SiC-based semiconductor
- Strong local/regional supply of critical components and technology
- Intense investment program to enlarge production capacity to fulfill market demand
- 2024e: Slight sales increase, but significant EBITDApre growth expected
Financials
in mEUR
Q1
2023
2022
2021
2024
Sales
141.3
565.7
512.2
443.6
EBITDApre
36.6
134.0
118.5
87.9
EBITDApre
25.9%
23.7%
23.1%
19.8%
margin
Slight change means ≤ 10% I significant change means > 10%
Split market segments Q1 2024
Transport
Battery
9.6%
materials
Industrial
4.8%
Applications
Chemical
27.6%
4.1%
Solar
2.6%
Semiconductor
/ LED
51.2%
Focus markets
Components
Electro-
Solar &
Semiconductor
mobility
LED
production
Fuel Cell
Battery
components
Solutions
6
Process Technology: Engineering competence enabling business performance
Selected products
Heat exchanger
Components
Column
constructions
Column equipment
Strategy and Outlook
- Striving for growth based on comprehensive product portfolio and service offerings
- Focus on expanding its technological leadership role while continuously optimizing its cost position
- 2024e: Stable sales but slight EBITDApre decrease expected
Financials
in mEUR
Q1
2023
2022
2021
2024
Sales
33.0
127.9
106.3
87.2
EBITDApre
6.9
22.4
9.9
4.7
EBITDApre
20.9%
17.5%
9.3%
5.4%
margin
Slight change means ≤ 10% I significant change means > 10%
Split market segments Q1 2024
Chemical industry 100%
Focus markets
Chemical industry
7
Carbon Fibers: Severely impacted by collapse of demand from wind industry and price pressure of commodity products
Selected products
Carbon fibers Oxidized PAN fibers Textile fibers
Pre-impregnated material
Strategy and Outlooks
- Focus on growing markets like wind industry and attractive niche markets like pressure vessels
- Strategic review process for BU Carbon Fibers started in Feb. 2024
- 2024e: Sales at prior year level, EBITDApre to decline significantly
Financials
in mEUR
Q1
2023
2022
2021
2024
Sales
57.6
224.9
347.2
337.2
EBITDApre
-5.2
7.2
43.2
54.5
EBITDApre
-9.0%
3.2%
12.4%
16.2%
margin
Slight change means ≤ 10% I significant change means > 10%
Split market segments Q1 2024
Aerospace
Textile3.2%
fibers
21.7%
Automotive
26.6%
Industrial
Applications
28.8%Wind energy
19.7%
Focus markets
Automotive
Wind industry Textile
industry
Aerospace
Pressure vessels
8
Composite Solutions: excellent technology reputation in supplying high-volume solutions lead to growth perspectives
Selected products
Battery cases
Leaf springs
Car body components
Structural components
Wet friction materials
Strategy and Outlook
- Benefits from increasing number of new BEV and PHEV
- Growth with new automotive vehicle programs, high level of automation and by enlarging regional footprint (USA)
- 2023e: Significant decline in sales, but only slight decline in EBITDApre
Financials
in mEUR
Q1
2023
2022
2021
2024
Sales
37.1
153.9
153.1
122.5
EBITDApre
5.5
22.2
20.0
12.1
EBITDApre
14.8%
14.4%
13.1%
9.9%
margin
Split market segments Q1 2024
Industrial Applications 3.3%
Aerospace
Automotive
2.7%
93.9
Focus markets
Electromobility Automotive Aerospace
Slight change means ≤ 10% I significant change means > 10%
BEV= Battery Electric Vehicle I PHEV = Plug-inHybrid Electric Vehicle
9
2 Details on Q1 2024 results
"Q1 2024 development in line with
FY 2024 guidance"
