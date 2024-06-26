Stifel

  1. Our business model at a glance
  2. Details on Q1 2024 results
  3. Main growth segment: Semiconductors
  4. Strategic Review Business Unit Carbon Fibers
  5. Outlook 2024
  6. Mid-termexpectations and summary

1 Our business model at a glance

"Expert for products and solutions based on carbon and graphite"

Summary FY 2023 and look into the future

Financials

Business

Outlook

1,089.1 mEUR

GS, PT and CS

Guidance 2024:

Group sales. 4.1%

Equity Ratio

with record

CF burdened by

collapse of

Sales on previous year level

down - driven by strong demand in GS, PT, CS -

at 41.1%

(31.12.2022:

38.5%)

performance in

2023demand in wind Capacities partly

High utilization

EBITDApre between 160 - 170 mEUR

but weak demand in CF

rates

idled

Mid-term plan:

115.8 mEUR

Slight decline of

net financial

EBITDApre by

debt. Further

2.5% to

reduction by

168.4 mEUR

32.2% since

YE 2022

Encouraging development in SiC- based semiconductor business to continue

Focus on growth markets like semiconductor, renewable energy and e-mobility

Increasing demand for graphite components for SiC- based semiconductor industry

Higher investments to increase production capacities

2028 EBITDApre margin target ~19%-21%

SGL business units - innovative, unique and leading in focus markets

Graphite Solutions

Process Technology

Carbon Fibers

Composite Solutions

  • Tailor-madeproducts based on synthetic graphite
  • Strategic supplier for premium
    Semiconductor ("Power electronics") as well as LED and
    Solar applications
  • Equipment and know-how specialist for chemical industry to handle corrosive material
  • Acrylic fibers, carbon fibers, textiles, prepregs, preforms
  • Transformation from automotive supplier to wind energy and higher margin applications
  • Tailor-madeproducts based on carbon- and glass fibers
  • Specialist in automotive composite components e.g.
    • Battery cases for electric cars
    • Leaf springs

Sales (FY 2023 mEUR)

565.7

127.9

224.9

153.9

EBITDApre (FY 2023 mEUR)

134.0

22.4

7.2

22.2

Graphite Solutions: Strong growth potential in fast growing markets

Selected products

Wafer

Heater

Rigid / soft felt

Crucibles

Sealing

Graphit Anode Gas diffusion

Vacuum

materials

Material

layers

pumps

Strategy and Outlook

  • Well established technology leader in fast growing markets, esp. SiC-based semiconductor
  • Strong local/regional supply of critical components and technology
  • Intense investment program to enlarge production capacity to fulfill market demand
  • 2024e: Slight sales increase, but significant EBITDApre growth expected

Financials

in mEUR

Q1

2023

2022

2021

2024

Sales

141.3

565.7

512.2

443.6

EBITDApre

36.6

134.0

118.5

87.9

EBITDApre

25.9%

23.7%

23.1%

19.8%

margin

Slight change means ≤ 10% I significant change means > 10%

Split market segments Q1 2024

Transport

Battery

9.6%

materials

Industrial

4.8%

Applications

Chemical

27.6%

4.1%

Solar

2.6%

Semiconductor

/ LED

51.2%

Focus markets

Components

Electro-

Solar &

Semiconductor

mobility

LED

production

Fuel Cell

Battery

components

Solutions

Process Technology: Engineering competence enabling business performance

Selected products

Heat exchanger

Components

Column

constructions

Column equipment

Strategy and Outlook

  • Striving for growth based on comprehensive product portfolio and service offerings
  • Focus on expanding its technological leadership role while continuously optimizing its cost position
  • 2024e: Stable sales but slight EBITDApre decrease expected

Financials

in mEUR

Q1

2023

2022

2021

2024

Sales

33.0

127.9

106.3

87.2

EBITDApre

6.9

22.4

9.9

4.7

EBITDApre

20.9%

17.5%

9.3%

5.4%

margin

Slight change means ≤ 10% I significant change means > 10%

Split market segments Q1 2024

Chemical industry 100%

Focus markets

Chemical industry

Carbon Fibers: Severely impacted by collapse of demand from wind industry and price pressure of commodity products

Selected products

Carbon fibers Oxidized PAN fibers Textile fibers

Pre-impregnated material

Strategy and Outlooks

  • Focus on growing markets like wind industry and attractive niche markets like pressure vessels
  • Strategic review process for BU Carbon Fibers started in Feb. 2024
  • 2024e: Sales at prior year level, EBITDApre to decline significantly

Financials

in mEUR

Q1

2023

2022

2021

2024

Sales

57.6

224.9

347.2

337.2

EBITDApre

-5.2

7.2

43.2

54.5

EBITDApre

-9.0%

3.2%

12.4%

16.2%

margin

Slight change means ≤ 10% I significant change means > 10%

Split market segments Q1 2024

Aerospace

Textile3.2%

fibers

21.7%

Automotive

26.6%

Industrial

Applications

28.8%Wind energy

19.7%

Focus markets

Automotive

Wind industry Textile

industry

Aerospace

Pressure vessels

Composite Solutions: excellent technology reputation in supplying high-volume solutions lead to growth perspectives

Selected products

Battery cases

Leaf springs

Car body components

Structural components

Wet friction materials

Strategy and Outlook

  • Benefits from increasing number of new BEV and PHEV
  • Growth with new automotive vehicle programs, high level of automation and by enlarging regional footprint (USA)
  • 2023e: Significant decline in sales, but only slight decline in EBITDApre

Financials

in mEUR

Q1

2023

2022

2021

2024

Sales

37.1

153.9

153.1

122.5

EBITDApre

5.5

22.2

20.0

12.1

EBITDApre

14.8%

14.4%

13.1%

9.9%

margin

Split market segments Q1 2024

Industrial Applications 3.3%

Aerospace

Automotive

2.7%

93.9

Focus markets

Electromobility Automotive Aerospace

Slight change means ≤ 10% I significant change means > 10%

BEV= Battery Electric Vehicle I PHEV = Plug-inHybrid Electric Vehicle

2 Details on Q1 2024 results

"Q1 2024 development in line with

FY 2024 guidance"

