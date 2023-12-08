UNITED STATES

Other Information

On December 7, 2023 TROOPS, Inc. (the "Company") held an Annual Meeting of Shareholders to vote on the following proposals, each of which was approved by the shareholders:

1. To ratify and approve the appointment of Audit Alliance LLP as auditor of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, and to authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

For Against Abstain 68,323,764 Shares 1,052 Shares 300 Shares

2. To elect each of the following persons as a Director of the Company, pursuant to the Company's Articles of Association:

a. Jason Che Wai AU

b. Yong Li HUANG

c. Wood Shing Kei SZE

d. Dominic Wang Tai LI

e. Damian THURNHEER

Name For Against Abstain Jason Che Wai AU 68,282,311 Shares 42,474 Shares 331 Shares Yong Li HUANG 68,322,827 Shares 1,949 Shares 340 Shares Wood Shing Kei SZE 68,281,841 Shares 42,885 Shares 390 Shares Dominic Wang Tai LI 68,282,270 Shares 42,465 Shares 381 Shares Damian THURNHEER 68,321,836 Shares 1,949 Shares 1,331 Shares

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.