    SGOC   KYG807511293

SGOCO GROUP

(SGOC)
TROOPS : Reinventing Clean Your Room Dashboards So They're Not a Chore

01/31/2022 | 05:41pm EST
The infamous clean your room dashboard is a staple of every sales operations team's toolkit…and likely a thorn in your sales and customers success reps' sides.

As useful as they can be, no one likes seeing their name on the CRM wall of shame.

We think there is a better way to get your leadership team the data they need while making your reps happier and more productive.

Disclaimer

TROOPS Inc. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4,29 M - -
Net income 2020 -67,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8,76 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,09x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 469 M 469 M -
EV / Sales 2019 15,2x
EV / Sales 2020 36,0x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart SGOCO GROUP
Duration : Period :
SGOCO Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Siu Lau President & Chief Executive Officer
Xiao Ming Hu Chief Financial Officer
Wing Ling Lui Chief Technology Officer
Wang Tai Li Independent Director
Shing Kei Sze Independent Director
