Australia and New Zealand Publish AS/NZS ISO 8124.3:2021 ‘Migration of Certain Elements'

In February 2021, Standards Australia and Standards New Zealand published AS/NZS ISO 8124.3:2021, a joint Australian/New Zealand standard specifying the maximum acceptable levels and methods of sampling, extraction and determination for the migration of eight elements from toy materials and from parts of toys.

The new standard is identical to ISO 8124-3:2020 and contains several major changes when compared to AS/NZS 8124.3:2012 and AS/NZS ISO 8124.3:2012 Amd 1:2016. It:

Separates the definitions for paper and paperboard: Paper means sheet formed by irregular intervened cellulose fibers with a mass per unit area of 400 g/m² or less. Laminated paper or paper with other treatments that may be resistant to wetting are not treated as paper Paperboard, which includes card or cardboard materials, means sheet formed by irregular intervened cellulose fibers with a mass per unit area of more than 400 g/m², excluding pressed fiberboards such as medium density fiberboard (MDF), chipboard and materials with similar properties

Provides a completely new definition for method blank, calibration blank, instrument detection limit and calibration check solution.

Allows dewaxing to be carried out using either soxhlet extractor or solvent extractor, with both procedures according to ISO 824-6:2018

Introduces completely new Annex C (informative) on methods for analysis of elements (former Annex C has been re-designated as Annex D with modifications in the new standard)

This standard supersedes AS/NZS ISO 8124.3:2012 (ISO 8124.3:2010 MOD) and its amendment 1 (2016).

Highlights of the migration values for the eight elements in AS/NZS ISO 8124.3:2021 are summarized in Table 1.

AS/NZS ISO 8124.3:2021 (ISO 8124-3:2020, IDT) 'Migration of Certain Elements'

Toy Material Element (mg/kg) Sb As Ba Cd Cr Pb Hg Se Toy material other than modeling clay and finger paint

60

25

1,000

75

60

90

60

500

Modeling clay

60

25

250

50

25

90

25

500

Finger paint 10 10

350

15

25 25

10 50



Table 1

