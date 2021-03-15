Log in
Australia and New Zealand Publish AS/NZS ISO 8124.3:2021 ‘Migration of Certain Elements'

03/15/2021
SAFEGUARDS | Toys & Juvenile ProductsNO. 032/21

In February 2021, Standards Australia and Standards New Zealand published AS/NZS ISO 8124.3:2021, a joint Australian/New Zealand standard specifying the maximum acceptable levels and methods of sampling, extraction and determination for the migration of eight elements from toy materials and from parts of toys.

The new standard is identical to ISO 8124-3:2020 and contains several major changes when compared to AS/NZS 8124.3:2012 and AS/NZS ISO 8124.3:2012 Amd 1:2016. It:

  • Separates the definitions for paper and paperboard:
    • Paper means sheet formed by irregular intervened cellulose fibers with a mass per unit area of 400 g/m² or less. Laminated paper or paper with other treatments that may be resistant to wetting are not treated as paper
    • Paperboard, which includes card or cardboard materials, means sheet formed by irregular intervened cellulose fibers with a mass per unit area of more than 400 g/m², excluding pressed fiberboards such as medium density fiberboard (MDF), chipboard and materials with similar properties
  • Provides a completely new definition for method blank, calibration blank, instrument detection limit and calibration check solution.
  • Allows dewaxing to be carried out using either soxhlet extractor or solvent extractor, with both procedures according to ISO 824-6:2018
  • Introduces completely new Annex C (informative) on methods for analysis of elements (former Annex C has been re-designated as Annex D with modifications in the new standard)

This standard supersedes AS/NZS ISO 8124.3:2012 (ISO 8124.3:2010 MOD) and its amendment 1 (2016).

Highlights of the migration values for the eight elements in AS/NZS ISO 8124.3:2021 are summarized in Table 1.

AS/NZS ISO 8124.3:2021 (ISO 8124-3:2020, IDT) 'Migration of Certain Elements'
Toy Material Element (mg/kg)
Sb As Ba Cd Cr Pb Hg Se
Toy material other than modeling clay and finger paint
 60
 25
 1,000
 75
 60
 90
 60
 500
Modeling clay
 60
 25
 250
 50
 25
 90
 25
 500
Finger paint 10 10
 350
 15
 25 25
 10 50

Table 1

SGS is committed to providing information about development in regulations for consumer products as complimentary services. Through a global network of laboratories, SGS provides a wide range of services including physical/mechanical testing, analytical testing and consultancy work for technical and non-technical parameters applicable to a comprehensive range of consumer products. In the end, it's only trusted because it's tested. Contact us for more information or visit our website.

For enquiries, please contact:

Dr. Hingwo Tsang
Global Information and Innovation Manager
t: (+852) 2774 7420

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2021 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided 'as is' and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
