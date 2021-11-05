Log in
Inaugural EUR 1 Billion Sustainability-Linked RCF Signed

11/05/2021 | 01:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SGS announces the signing of a sustainability-linked RCF for an amount of EUR 1 billion and a tenor of five years with two one-year extension options.

IIt refinances several undrawn bilateral committed credit lines and will be used for general corporate purposes. Under the RCF, SGS is committed to meeting ambitious targets for the following three sustainability-linked key performance indicators (KPIs), which are an integral part of our Sustainability Ambitions 2030: (1) CO2 emissions, (2) women in leadership positions, and (3) Lost Time Incident Rate.

The margin payable will increase or decrease depending on SGS's performance and achievement of the KPIs. "This RCF represents a key milestone in the integration of our financial and sustainability strategies as it reinforces the interlinkage between our financial and non-financial performance and further positions the Group as a sustainability leader and as an organization that is consistently aligned with emerging trends in the investment arena", commented Dominik de Daniel, Group Chief Financial Officer.

Launched in May 2021, SGS's new Group level corporate sustainability strategy, our Sustainability Ambitions 2030, set out the roadmap towards the completion of the KPIs included in the credit facility as well as a wide range of other environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals across our value chain.

Société Générale and UBS acted as coordinators on the transaction as well as bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers together with Banque CIC (Suisse), BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Suisse, ICBC, J.P. Morgan, and Zürcher Kantonalbank. In addition, UBS was appointed as facility agent while Société Générale acted as documentation agent and sustainability coordinator of the facility.

For further information, please contact:

Toby Reeks
Corporate Communications, Sustainability & Investor Relations
t: +41 79 641 83 02
www.sgs.com

About SGS

We are SGS - the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. Our 93,000 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 05:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
